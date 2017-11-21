Brilliant Bayern set to strike early in Brussels

Bayern have nine wins in ten under Jupp Heynckes

Champions League Group B

Live on BT Sport Extra 3, 7.45pm Wednesday

Bayern Munich's chances of pipping Paris St-Germain to top spot in Group B are slim but they have taken a strong squad to Brussels and can pile on the misery for Anderlecht, who are still searching for their first points and goals of the competition.

Anderlecht knew they were in a tough group but have been massively disappointing, losing each of their four matches by at least a three-goal margin.

To have a realistic chance of overtaking third-placed Celtic, they must take a point or three against Bayern.

However, the Belgians are hampered by several injury problems and could be in for another heavy defeat unless Bayern take to the field with a very complacent attitude.

The Bundesliga leaders are on a four-match winning streak under Jupp Heynckes and could be out of sight by half-time.

Recommendation

Bayern-Bayern double result

1pt 20-23 Coral

Team news

Anderlecht

Serigne Mbodji is a doubt while Ivan Obradovic (illness), Nicolae Stanciu (hamstring), Andy Najar and Adjey Sowah are definite absentees.

Bayern Munich

Jerome Boateng (thigh) could return but Manuel Neuer (metatarsal), Frank Ribery (knee), Thomas Muller, David Alaba (back) and Rafinha (ankle) are out.

Key stat

Anderlecht have trailed at half-time and full-time in each of their four group matches.

