Brighton v Wolves predictions, odds and betting tips: Albion to shake off Monday blues

Betfair are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Brighton v Wolves. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Brighton v Wolves

You can watch Brighton v Wolves in the Premier League on Monday January 22, live on TNT Sports 1 from 7.45pm

Match prediction & best bet

Brighton to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 13-10 general

You can bet on Brighton v Wolves here and get £50 in free bet builder bets with Betfair

Brighton v Wolves odds

Brighton 4-6

Wolves 17-4

Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

Brighton v Wolves team news

Brighton

The Seagulls continue to be without injured quintet Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Julio Enciso, Solly March and Ansu Fati for this fixture, while Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra are away on international duty. Centre-back Igor is expected to return to the squad for the visit of Wolves.

Wolves

The visitors have no injuries but are still without a host of players as Hee-Chan Hwang, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Boubacar Traore are on international duty, while Joao Gomes is suspended and Jonny Otto is still away from the squad. Star man Pedro Neto could return to the starting XI for the first time since October.

Brighton v Wolves predictions

Brighton hold a rather odd record, in that they have never won at home on a Monday in the Premier League, losing four and drawing five in that sequence.

However, that may finally be about to change when Wolves rock up at the Amex Stadium, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side in fine form on their own patch.

Brighton have lost just one of their ten home league matches this term and are enjoying an nine-game unbeaten streak at the Amex across all competitions, in a run that has included wins over Tottenham, Ajax and Marseille.

That home form will fill De Zerbi with confidence ahead of this fixture, as will the result of the last season’s corresponding fixture.

Brighton ran out 6-0 victors that day, recording their biggest Premier League win while simultaneously inflicting Wolves’ heaviest top-flight defeat in the process.

The Seagulls have dominated this clash in recent times, winning the last four meetings by an aggregate 16-3 scoreline, and they can take the points again.Wolves have been in good form, winning their last three Premier League matches, but they perform far better at Molineux than on the road and could be in for more awayday misery when they head to East Sussex.

Gary O’Neil’s side have managed just one away win in their last five Premier League road games – in a run that began with a loss at basement boys Sheffield United – with their sole victory coming away at Brentford.

However, the Bees had lost their previous three matches, so a Wanderers win wasn’t unexpected, and Wolves relied heavily on the two goals and performance of Hee-Chan Hwang, who will be absent for tonight’s assignment due to his Asian Cup commitments.

So a Brighton victory is fancied at the Amex – and so too are plenty of goals. The last four meetings between these sides have featured at least three goals, while a bet on over 2.5 has landed in Wolves’ last six away matches and seven of the Seagulls’ ten Premier League home games this term.

All ten of Brighton’s home league games this season have seen both teams find the net and it would be no surprise if Wolves were able to add to a high goals total on the south coast.

However, the Seagulls can be almost unstoppable when at their vibrant best – as Wolves found out in their last visit to East Sussex – and Albion could overpower Wanderers and take three points in an exciting affair to rid themselves of their Monday blues.

Key stat

Brighton have won their last four meetings with Wolves by an aggregate score of 16-3

Probable teams

Brighton (4-3-1-2): Steele; Hinshelwood, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour, Milner; Buonanotte; Welbeck, Pedro

Subs: Igor, Webster, Baleba, Dahoud, Moder, Lallana, Ferguson

Wolves (3-4-2-1): Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Doyle, Doherty; Sarabia, Neto; Cunha

Subs: S Bueno, H Bueno, Hodge, Bellegarde, Mosquera, Fraser, Chirewa

Inside info

Brighton

Star man Joao Pedro

Top scorer Joao Pedro

Penalty taker Joao Pedro

Card magnet Lewis Dunk

Assist ace Pascal Gross

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Wolves

Star man Pedro Neto

Top scorer Matheus Cunha

Penalty taker Matheus Cunha

Card magnet Mario Lemina

Assist ace Pedro Neto

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Brighton v Wolves b et builder predictions

Joao Pedro to score

Brighton's Brazilian forward has been in exceptional form this season and has scored four times in his last three games, suggesting he an find the net against Wolves.

Nelson Semedo to be booked

The return of Pervis Estupinan has made Brighton much more dangerous down the left and Nelson Semedo may struggle to cope with the Ecuadorian, which could lead to the Wolves right wing-back earning a sixth yellow card of the Premier League season.

Jose Sa to make over 2.5 saves

Jose Sa has had to make at least three saves in four of Wolves' last five games, and Brighton could spring the Portuguese goalkeeper into action on a few occasions.

Pays out at 8-1 with bet365

Grab £50 in Betfair bet builder free bets on Brighton v Wolves

We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet £10 on Brighton v Wolves in the Premier League.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £50 free bet to place on Brighton v Wolves in the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button on their homepage Create your username and password and register a new account with code ZSKW16 Place a £10 football bet on the Betfair Sportsbook with minimum odds of 1-2 (1.5) £50 in free bet builder bets will be awarded after the qualifying bet has settled

Betfair Premier League betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK and Ireland

Open a new account using promo code ZSKW16

SMS verification required

Deposit a minimum of £10 using a Debit card

Place a minimum £10 football bet on the Betfair Sportsbook. Min odds 1-2 (1.5)

Qualifying requirements must be completed within 30 days of account opening

Further T&Cs apply. Visit Betfair for more details

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.