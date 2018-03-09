Brighton could benefit from unrest at Everton
Fans not happy with Allardyce
Premier League
3pm Saturday
Everton's fans are growing frustrated by the poor quality of football served up by Sam Allardyce's team and they might have to stomach a loss to Brighton at Goodison.
The reaction to Brighton's excellent 2-1 win at home to Arsenal focused largely on the deficiencies of the London side.
But Brighton have been playing well for several weeks and fully deserve to be in the top half. They look decent value to cement their position with a victory on Merseyside.
Recommendation
Brighton
1pt 29-10 bet365
Team news
Everton
James McCarthy (broken leg) and Eliaquim Mangala (knee) are out and Ashley Williams starts a three-game ban.
Brighton
Steve Sidwell (ankle and back) is absent but there are no fresh injuries reported.
Key stat
Brighton are unbeaten in their last seven matches.
