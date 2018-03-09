Brighton could benefit from unrest at Everton

Premier League

3pm Saturday

Everton's fans are growing frustrated by the poor quality of football served up by Sam Allardyce's team and they might have to stomach a loss to Brighton at Goodison.

The reaction to Brighton's excellent 2-1 win at home to Arsenal focused largely on the deficiencies of the London side.

But Brighton have been playing well for several weeks and fully deserve to be in the top half. They look decent value to cement their position with a victory on Merseyside.

Recommendation

Brighton

1pt 29-10 bet365

Premier League standings

Team news

Everton

James McCarthy (broken leg) and Eliaquim Mangala (knee) are out and Ashley Williams starts a three-game ban.

Brighton

Steve Sidwell (ankle and back) is absent but there are no fresh injuries reported.

Key stat

Brighton are unbeaten in their last seven matches.



