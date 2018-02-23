Brandt Snedeker can make a move at Honda Classic

Day Two

Sky Sports Golf, 8pm Friday

Tiger Woods is continuing his rehabilitation on the US Tour at the Honda Classic this week and his opening even-par 70 will not be seen as a cause for alarm.

The 14-time Major winner may not be the all-conquering golfer of old, but there seem to be no great ill-effects from his recent back problems and it would take something dramatic to stop him lining up at the Masters in April, looking to win his fifth Green Jacket.

But while his health is not a great concern, his game still seems a little way from where he might want it to be and there is a chance that his playing partners can take advantage of his wayward driving at the PGA National.

That did not happen in the first round as Brandt Snedeker and Patton Kizzire hit disappointing 74s but there is scope for both of them to improve in Friday's second round, which starts at 5.35pm GMT.



Kizzire is ranked eighth in the greens-in-regulation statistic this season and proficiency at that discipline is usually a recipe for success at the Florida track - no winner in the last eight years has had a worse than 63 per cent GIR figure.

He was 66th last year and 26th in the 2016 tournament, but Kizzire has moved to the cusp of the world's top 50 after successes at Mayakoba and the Sony Open since the end of October.

The 31-year-old from Tuscaloosa, Alabama is at the head of the FedEx Cup standings, and his second victory in Hawaii means he will be taking his place at Augusta.

Snedeker is not in such a privileged position having slipped out of the world's top 50 after suffering an autumn injury, so he needs fireworks to make sure he is in the field for the first Major of the year.

He has not played in the Honda Classic since withdrawing in 2011, but the motivation is there for him to get back into form.

The Nashville native seems to have adjusted to life alongside new caddie Matt Hauser, is slowly rebuilding his game and is likely to remain confident on this week's Bermuda grass.

His first-day card would have looked a lot brighter had he not found the water on the par-three 17th, his eighth hole, which ended in an ugly six, and he can post an improved score in his second round.

Recommendation

B Snedeker to win threeball 5.35pm GMT

2pts 2-1 Betway, 188Bet

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport