Vasyl Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr. predictions and boxing betting tips: Points wins for Loma & Price

Where to watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr.

Live on Sky Sports, from 1am Sunday. The main event is expected to start at around 4am.

Best bets for Vasyl Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr.

Vasyl Lomachenko to win by unanimous decision

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Vasyl Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr. predictions

Vasyl Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jnr meet in a high-quality lightweight title fight this weekend, but the Ukrainian star is perhaps a level above his opponent.

Lomachenko was incredibly unlucky to lose on points to Devin Haney in his last bout, while Kambosos has two comprehensive losses by decision to the American on his record.

Kambosos was unconvincing in his win over Maxi Hughes last time out and all of his last four wins have been close calls. Lomachenko has only stopped one of his last six opponents, however, but he should have too much for Kambosos and a unanimous decision win for Loma looks the best play.

Where to watch Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price

Live on Sky Sports, from 8pm Saturday night. The main event is expected to start at 10.30am.

Best bets for Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price.

Lauren Price to win by unanimous decision

2pts 8-15 bet365

Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price predictions

Jessica McCaskill clearly represents the toughest test of Lauren Price’s career so far, but at 39 it remains to be seen how much the American star has left to give.

McCaskill has one defeat and one draw in her last two fights, while Price has won all six of hers so far - and she was exceptional against Silvia Bortot last time out, winning every round.

Five of Price’s wins have come on points and she may need the judges again here, so back her to record a convincing unanimous decision success.

