Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach predictions, odds and boxing betting tips: Wach won't wreck Fury's AJ date

Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach date, start time & TV info

Date Friday, July 24

Starts 11am; Main-event ring walk from 1pm

Venue Max Muaythai Stadium

TV None

Tyson Fury is back in action on Friday as he takes on Polish veteran Mariusz Wach in what should be his final warm-up assignment ahead of a highly anticipated showdown with Anthony Joshua this year.

There is one huge catch, however, as only the 1500 people at the Max Muaythai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand, will actually be able to watch Fury this week.

The rest of us will have to wait for footage to be broadcast on his At Home with the Furys Netflix series at a later and as yet unconfirmed date. There will at least be a handful of reporters in Pattaya to keep us in the loop and this should be a straightforward assignment for Fury.

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Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach odds

Here are bet365's latest odds for Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach:

Market Odds Tyson Fury to win 1-50 Tyson Fury to win via KO, TKO or DQ 2-7 Tyson Fury to win by decision 5-2 Mariusz Wach to win 14-1 Mariusz Wach to win via KO, TKO or DQ

20-1 Mariusz Wach to win by decision

66-1 Draw 25-1

Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach prediction

Tyson Fury outpointed Arslanbek Makhmudov in April and should have an easier time of it against Mariusz Wach. Wach challenged Wladimir Klitschko for world titles in 2012 but is now very much a journeyman fighter, losing seven of his last 11 bouts.

Markets are extremely limited, which is understandable given that the bout isn't televised, but a small stake on Fury to win in the final two rounds of this ten-round contest has a chance at a big enough price to be of interest. Moses Itauma blew Wach away in two rounds but Fury is unlikely to go hunting for an early finish.

The Gypsy King generally takes a methodical approach with his opponents and he should be happy to get a few rounds in against an opponent who is unlikely to pose much of a threat. Fury's focus is on AJ and Wach is tough enough to reach the latter stages of this bout even if he was easily beaten by Itauma.

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