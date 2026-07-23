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Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach predictions, odds and boxing betting tips: Wach won't wreck Fury's AJ date
Free boxing tips, best bets and analysis for the heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Mariusz Wach and at Max Muaythai Stadium in Pattaya.
Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach date, start time & TV info
Date Friday, July 24
Starts 11am; Main-event ring walk from 1pm
Venue Max Muaythai Stadium
TV None
Tyson Fury is back in action on Friday as he takes on Polish veteran Mariusz Wach in what should be his final warm-up assignment ahead of a highly anticipated showdown with Anthony Joshua this year.
There is one huge catch, however, as only the 1500 people at the Max Muaythai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand, will actually be able to watch Fury this week.
The rest of us will have to wait for footage to be broadcast on his At Home with the Furys Netflix series at a later and as yet unconfirmed date. There will at least be a handful of reporters in Pattaya to keep us in the loop and this should be a straightforward assignment for Fury.
Best bets
Tyson Fury to win in rounds nine or ten
1pt 11-1 Hills
Gareth Freeman tees up Fury vs Joshua Click here to read
Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach odds
Here are bet365's latest odds for Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach:
|Market
|Odds
|Tyson Fury to win
|1-50
|Tyson Fury to win via KO, TKO or DQ
|2-7
|Tyson Fury to win by decision
|5-2
|Mariusz Wach to win
|14-1
|Mariusz Wach to win via KO, TKO or DQ
|20-1
|Mariusz Wach to win by decision
|66-1
|Draw
|25-1
Tyson Fury vs Mariusz Wach prediction
Tyson Fury outpointed Arslanbek Makhmudov in April and should have an easier time of it against Mariusz Wach. Wach challenged Wladimir Klitschko for world titles in 2012 but is now very much a journeyman fighter, losing seven of his last 11 bouts.
Markets are extremely limited, which is understandable given that the bout isn't televised, but a small stake on Fury to win in the final two rounds of this ten-round contest has a chance at a big enough price to be of interest. Moses Itauma blew Wach away in two rounds but Fury is unlikely to go hunting for an early finish.
The Gypsy King generally takes a methodical approach with his opponents and he should be happy to get a few rounds in against an opponent who is unlikely to pose much of a threat. Fury's focus is on AJ and Wach is tough enough to reach the latter stages of this bout even if he was easily beaten by Itauma.
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Published on inBoxing
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