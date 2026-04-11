Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov: date, start time, ring-walk time, betting odds, how to watch

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury returns to the ring for the first time since December 2024 on Saturday night, facing the heavy-hitting Arslanbek Makhmudov.

The bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium marks Fury’s latest comeback to the sport after he briefly announced his retirement following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know ahead of tonight's showdown.

Where is Fury vs Makhmudov taking place?

The heavyweight clash will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday, April 11.

Fury has had one previous fight at Tottenham, defeating Derek Chisora with a tenth-round KO in December 2022.

How to watch Fury vs Makhmudov

Watch the main event and undercard live on Netflix, included in all subscription plans.

What time is Fury vs Makhmudov?

The main card begins at 7pm BST. Ring walks for Fury vs Makhmudov are expected from 10pm BST.

Don't miss our top tips for Fury vs Makhmudov:

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov predictions: Fury not certain to make a glorious return

Fury vs Makhmudov undercard: Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis predictions, betting tips and odds

Who is the favourite for Fury vs Makhmudov?

Tyson Fury enters the bout as the clear betting favourite. Here are the latest odds with bet365:

Outcome Odds Fury to win 2-11 Fury by KO, TKO or DQ 4-7 Fury by decision 13-5 Makhmudov to win 7-2 Makhmudov by KO, TKO or DQ 6-1 Makhmudov by decision 16-1 Draw 20-1

Odds correct at time of publication

Who is on the Fury vs Makhmudov undercard?

The undercard features a massive co-main event as Conor Benn takes on Regis Prograis.

Additionally, several top heavyweight prospects look to make a statement on the big stage:

Main card Weight Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Heavyweight Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis Super-lightweight Jeamie Tshikeva vs Richard Riakporhe Heavyweight Frazer Clarke vs Justis Huni Heavyweight

Prelims Weight Simon Zachenhuber vs Pawel August Middleweight Breyon Gorham vs Eduardo Costa Light-welterweight Mikie Tallon vs Leonardo Blanc Flyweight Felix Cash vs Liam O'Hare Middleweight Hector Lozano vs Sultan Almohammed Super-featherweight Elliot Whale vs Tom Hill Welterweight

Visit our Boxing Tips page for the best bets for all the big fights

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