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Boxing

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov: date, start time, ring-walk time, betting odds, how to watch

Tyson Fury faces Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, April 11. Get the latest Fury vs Makhmudov fight info, betting odds and more

Tyson Fury returns to the ring to face Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday night
Tyson Fury returns to the ring to face Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday nightCredit: Getty Images for Netflix

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury returns to the ring for the first time since December 2024 on Saturday night, facing the heavy-hitting Arslanbek Makhmudov.

The bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium marks Fury’s latest comeback to the sport after he briefly announced his retirement following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know ahead of tonight's showdown.

Where is Fury vs Makhmudov taking place?

The heavyweight clash will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday, April 11.

Fury has had one previous fight at Tottenham, defeating Derek Chisora with a tenth-round KO in December 2022.

How to watch Fury vs Makhmudov

Watch the main event and undercard live on Netflix, included in all subscription plans. 

What time is Fury vs Makhmudov?

The main card begins at 7pm BST. Ring walks for Fury vs Makhmudov are expected from 10pm BST.

Don't miss our top tips for Fury vs Makhmudov:

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov predictions: Fury not certain to make a glorious return 

Fury vs Makhmudov undercard: Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis predictions, betting tips and odds

Who is the favourite for Fury vs Makhmudov?

Tyson Fury enters the bout as the clear betting favourite. Here are the latest odds with bet365:

OutcomeOdds
Fury to win2-11
Fury by KO, TKO or DQ4-7
Fury by decision13-5
Makhmudov to win7-2
Makhmudov by KO, TKO or DQ6-1
Makhmudov by decision 16-1
Draw20-1

Odds correct at time of publication

Who is on the Fury vs Makhmudov undercard?

The undercard features a massive co-main event as Conor Benn takes on Regis Prograis. 

Additionally, several top heavyweight prospects look to make a statement on the big stage:

Main cardWeight
Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek MakhmudovHeavyweight
Conor Benn vs Regis PrograisSuper-lightweight
Jeamie Tshikeva vs Richard RiakporheHeavyweight
Frazer Clarke vs Justis HuniHeavyweight
PrelimsWeight
Simon Zachenhuber vs Pawel AugustMiddleweight
Breyon Gorham vs Eduardo CostaLight-welterweight
Mikie Tallon vs Leonardo BlancFlyweight
Felix Cash vs Liam O'HareMiddleweight
Hector Lozano vs Sultan AlmohammedSuper-featherweight
Elliot Whale vs Tom HillWelterweight

Visit our Boxing Tips page for the best bets for all the big fights

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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