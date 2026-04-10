Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov predictions, betting tips and odds: Fury not certain to make a glorious return

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, April 11

Starts 7pm; Main event (Fury vs Makhmudov) ring walk from 10pm

Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV Netflix

Tyson Fury makes his long-awaited return to the ring tonight as the former heavyweight champion faces Russian fighter Arslanbek Makhmudov in his first appearance since December 2024.

Fury is the hot favourite at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Henry Hardwicke thinks the 37-year-old will have to work hard to justify short odds in north London.

Best bet for Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov

Over 7.5 rounds

3pts 8-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov prediction

The Gypsy King returns as Tyson Fury meets Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.

The former unified world heavyweight champion has come out of retirement and is on the comeback trail following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.

The Morecambe man remains one of the biggest entertainers in boxing, but there have to be doubts whether Fury can still be a star of the sport.

The Gypsy King put in a decent effort in his first loss to Usyk, but it was difficult to see anything but regression when the Ukrainian dominated the Briton seven months later.

Prior to the defeats to Usyk, the 37-year-old was awful when scrambling to a split-decision victory over novice Francis Ngannou and you have to go back to a 2021 success against Deontay Wilder for the last impressive victory Fury has achieved.

Wins over Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora carry little merit and the lack of recent top-level form is not the only concern for Fury.

Wilder’s effort in victory over Chisora last weekend gives plenty of credit to the thought that the trilogy may have left its mark on both fighters and Fury has now been out of the ring for 16 months.

There is no doubt that Fury has been a superior boxer and has the better form compared to Makhmudov, but the best of the Gypsy King’s efforts are a long way in the past and now we also have to factor in his retirement and inactivity.

Of course, the retirement can be taken with a pinch of salt, like the bulk of Fury’s comments, but there have to be serious doubts over the 37-year-old’s ability to return to the top of the sport and tonight's bout does not look a great opportunity to wade in on a short-priced jolly.

Arslanbek Makhmudov is not a top-level heavyweight, but the Russian is fresh, more active and in form.

The 36-year-old produced the best performance of his career when dominating Dave Allen for 12 rounds last time out, and while the Doncaster dueller is a limited performer, he was at least in excellent spirits after being Johnny Fisher.

The Russian turned professional in 2017 and the Mozdok-born boxer has contested just 23 bouts. Size and strength will be no issue for the Lion and there is still potential for the Russian to be better than we have seen so far.

Makhmudov has certainly shown he has the conditioning and fortitude to go 12 rounds, which was evident when dismissing Allen, and there looks an opportunity for an active fighter to close the gap in ability.

Fury is without doubt the better boxer and has a far stronger record. However, there are major concerns and plenty of ponderous and disappointing displays on the Gypsy King’s record.

The 8-11 about tonight’s headline fight going over 7.5 rounds is a very attractive offer.

Who is the favourite for Fury vs Makhmudov?

Tyson Fury enters tonight's fight in Tottenham as the clear betting favourite. Here are the latest odds from bet365:

Outcome Odds Fury to win 2-11 Fury by KO, TKO or DQ 4-7 Fury by decision 13-5 Makhmudov to win 7-2 Makhmudov by KO, TKO or DQ 6-1 Makhmudov by decision 16-1 Draw 20-1

Odds correct at time of publication

Who is on the Fury vs Makhmudov undercard?

The undercard features a massive co-main event as Conor Benn takes on Regis Prograis.

'Benn is the overwhelming favourite and for good reason' – Read Gareth Freeman's undercard preview

Additionally, several top heavyweight prospects look to make a statement on the big stage:

Main card Weight Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Heavyweight Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis Super-lightweight Jeamie Tshikeva vs Richard Riakporhe Heavyweight Frazer Clarke vs Justis Huni Heavyweight

Prelims Weight Simon Zachenhuber vs Pawel August Middleweight Breyon Gorham vs Eduardo Costa Light-welterweight Mikie Tallon vs Leonardo Blanc Flyweight Felix Cash vs Liam O'Hare Middleweight Hector Lozano vs Sultan Almohammed Super-featherweight Elliot Whale vs Tom Hill Welterweight

Visit our Boxing Tips page for the best bets for all the big fights

Read more on Fury vs Makhmudov:

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov: date, start time, ring-walk time, betting odds, how to watch

Fury vs Makhmudov undercard: Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis predictions

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