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Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov predictions, betting tips and odds: Fury not certain to make a glorious return
Tyson Fury returns against Arslanbek Makhmudov. Get fight details, betting tips and predictions for tonight's heavyweight clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov date, start time & TV info
Date Saturday, April 11
Starts 7pm; Main event (Fury vs Makhmudov) ring walk from 10pm
Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
TV Netflix
Tyson Fury makes his long-awaited return to the ring tonight as the former heavyweight champion faces Russian fighter Arslanbek Makhmudov in his first appearance since December 2024.
Fury is the hot favourite at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Henry Hardwicke thinks the 37-year-old will have to work hard to justify short odds in north London.
Best bet for Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov
Over 7.5 rounds
3pts 8-11 Betfair, Paddy Power
Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov prediction
The Gypsy King returns as Tyson Fury meets Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight.
The former unified world heavyweight champion has come out of retirement and is on the comeback trail following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.
The Morecambe man remains one of the biggest entertainers in boxing, but there have to be doubts whether Fury can still be a star of the sport.
The Gypsy King put in a decent effort in his first loss to Usyk, but it was difficult to see anything but regression when the Ukrainian dominated the Briton seven months later.
Prior to the defeats to Usyk, the 37-year-old was awful when scrambling to a split-decision victory over novice Francis Ngannou and you have to go back to a 2021 success against Deontay Wilder for the last impressive victory Fury has achieved.
Wins over Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora carry little merit and the lack of recent top-level form is not the only concern for Fury.
Wilder’s effort in victory over Chisora last weekend gives plenty of credit to the thought that the trilogy may have left its mark on both fighters and Fury has now been out of the ring for 16 months.
There is no doubt that Fury has been a superior boxer and has the better form compared to Makhmudov, but the best of the Gypsy King’s efforts are a long way in the past and now we also have to factor in his retirement and inactivity.
Of course, the retirement can be taken with a pinch of salt, like the bulk of Fury’s comments, but there have to be serious doubts over the 37-year-old’s ability to return to the top of the sport and tonight's bout does not look a great opportunity to wade in on a short-priced jolly.
Arslanbek Makhmudov is not a top-level heavyweight, but the Russian is fresh, more active and in form.
The 36-year-old produced the best performance of his career when dominating Dave Allen for 12 rounds last time out, and while the Doncaster dueller is a limited performer, he was at least in excellent spirits after being Johnny Fisher.
The Russian turned professional in 2017 and the Mozdok-born boxer has contested just 23 bouts. Size and strength will be no issue for the Lion and there is still potential for the Russian to be better than we have seen so far.
Makhmudov has certainly shown he has the conditioning and fortitude to go 12 rounds, which was evident when dismissing Allen, and there looks an opportunity for an active fighter to close the gap in ability.
Fury is without doubt the better boxer and has a far stronger record. However, there are major concerns and plenty of ponderous and disappointing displays on the Gypsy King’s record.
The 8-11 about tonight’s headline fight going over 7.5 rounds is a very attractive offer.
Who is the favourite for Fury vs Makhmudov?
Tyson Fury enters tonight's fight in Tottenham as the clear betting favourite. Here are the latest odds from bet365:
Odds correct at time of publication
Who is on the Fury vs Makhmudov undercard?
The undercard features a massive co-main event as Conor Benn takes on Regis Prograis.
'Benn is the overwhelming favourite and for good reason' – Read Gareth Freeman's undercard preview
Additionally, several top heavyweight prospects look to make a statement on the big stage:
|Main card
|Weight
|Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov
|Heavyweight
|Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis
|Super-lightweight
|Jeamie Tshikeva vs Richard Riakporhe
|Heavyweight
|Frazer Clarke vs Justis Huni
|Heavyweight
|Prelims
|Weight
|Simon Zachenhuber vs Pawel August
|Middleweight
|Breyon Gorham vs Eduardo Costa
|Light-welterweight
|Mikie Tallon vs Leonardo Blanc
|Flyweight
|Felix Cash vs Liam O'Hare
|Middleweight
|Hector Lozano vs Sultan Almohammed
|Super-featherweight
|Elliot Whale vs Tom Hill
|Welterweight
Visit our Boxing Tips page for the best bets for all the big fights
Read more on Fury vs Makhmudov:
Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov: date, start time, ring-walk time, betting odds, how to watch
Fury vs Makhmudov undercard: Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis predictions
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Published on inBoxing
Last updated
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov
- Betfred betting offer: get 40-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov tonight
- Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis – and more from the Fury vs Makhmudov undercard
- Fury vs Makhmudov: All you need to know about tonight's main event
- Chisora v Wilder: Bronze Bomber can land telling blow
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov
- Betfred betting offer: get 40-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov tonight
- Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis – and more from the Fury vs Makhmudov undercard
- Fury vs Makhmudov: All you need to know about tonight's main event
- Chisora v Wilder: Bronze Bomber can land telling blow