Troy Williamson vs Callum Simpson predictions, boxing odds and betting tips: Williamson set for rematch success

Troy Williamson vs Callum Simpson date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, August 8

Starts 8pm; Main-event ring walk from 10.30pm

Venue First Direct Arena, Leeds

TV DAZN

Best bet

Troy Williamson

1pt 11-8 BoyleSports

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Troy Williamson vs Callum Simpson prediction

Troy Williamson and Callum Simpson meet again when the pair clash for the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles in Leeds on Saturday night.

Strong home support wasn’t enough to get Simpson home at the First Direct Arena in December, when the South Yorkshire fighter was stopped in round ten, and the 29-year-old could fall again.

Simpson suffered the first defeat of his career when losing to Williamson last year, and while the Barnsley boxer was winning the contest on the scorecards at the time of the stoppage, it could be a tough defeat to recover from.

The confidence and belief of the former European champion must have been derailed after he was floored four times by Williamson and Trojan is sure to take Simpson into deep waters once again.

The Darlington dueller is a tough, durable and heavy-hitting fighter, who has shared a ring with Ted Cheeseman, Caoimhin Agyarko, Ishmael Davis, Jahi Tucker and current IBF light-middleweight king Josh Kelly.

Four of those bouts ended in defeat, but Williamson looks a stronger performer since moving up to 168lbs and there is far more substance to the 34-year-old’s record.

Trojan has the beating of Simpson, as the first contest between the pair indicated and at 11-8 it’s worth backing a repeat Williamson success in Leeds tonight.

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