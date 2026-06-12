Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall predictions, odds and boxing betting tips: Fury's experience should be enough in latest exhibition mismatch

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Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, June 13

Starts 6pm; Main-event ring walk from 10.30pm

Venue Manchester Arena, Manchester

TV DAZN pay-per-view

Best bets for Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall

Tommy Fury

3pts Coral, Ladbrokes

Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall prediction

The latest influencer boxing card takes centre stage on Saturday as professional boxer Tommy Fury faces former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall at Manchester Arena.

Hall was crowned the best of the best in 2017 before venturing into combat sports in 2022.

The Newcastle-born media personality beat Mariusz Pudzianowski in a mixed martial arts contest in 2025 and it was enough to earn him a shot against the unbeaten Fury.

Even Fury's CV can be questioned, with the former Love Island star making 11 appearances in the ring since his debut in December 2018.

To his credit, the half-brother of former heavyweight world champion Tyson has yet to lose, but he has also not faced a legitimate opponent.

Saturday's fight is an exhibition contest, meaning the result will not count towards either man's record, but there's plenty of pride at stake. Fury will not want to lose to a non-boxer, while Hall will likely weigh 100lbs more than his opponent, and he will be bitterly disappointed to not make that count.

Fury is not known for his knockout power, with only four stoppages to his name, and it is tough to see him stopping a man of Hall's size. However, despite the fact that he has yet to make a name for himself as a professional boxer, he does have better fundamentals. Fury will be quicker and should be able to pick off Hall at range.

Hall has the potential to hurt anyone due to his size, but it is hard to see him having the speed to get to Fury before the younger and smaller opponent gets out of the way.

Ultimately, this is another huge pay day for both men as they look to grow the "misfit" brand, but skills pay the bills as they say and Fury has the upper hand in that department.

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