Taylor v Cameron predictions and boxing betting tips: KT faces a serious test

Where to watch Taylor v Cameron

DAZN, 10pm Saturday

Best bets

C Cameron to beat K Taylor

1pt 13-8 general

D Hogan to beat JJ Metcalf

2pts 6-4 Coral, Lads

Taylor v Cameron odds

Taylor 4-7

Cameron 13-8

Draw 16-1

Taylor v Cameron predictions

Katie Taylor is a 4-7 shot as she bids to become a two-weight undisputed world champion when she takes on Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday night.

It promises to be a heartening homecoming for the Bray Bomber in front of a supportive Irish crowd, but the result may leave Taylor blue.

KT is a brilliant boxer - she is unbeaten in 22 professional contests and the 36-year-old is the undisputed lightweight queen. She has last year’s victory over Amanda Serrano on her card, but that was a closely-fought bout at Madison Square Garden and Taylor’s record isn’t as strong as the prices suggest.

The 36-year-old was troubled in her first fight with Delfine Persoon in 2019, it wasn’t straightforward against Natasha Jonas, and alongside Jessica McCaskill, those are the only genuine world-level fighters on KT’s record.

There are 22 pro bouts on Taylor’s card, but she has nearly 200 fights in her amateur career and at the age of 36 the bulk of her peak days have to be behind her.

The Bray Bomber doesn’t carry any real power at lightweight, with only six low-key victories coming by stoppage, and it’s another concern that the Irish hero now steps up to super-light to face Cameron.

Il Capo is undefeated in 17 pro contests, has unified the 140lb division with victories over Melissa Hernandez, Mary McGee and McCaskill, and it doesn’t appear that we have seen the peak of the Northamptonshire fighter.

Cameron’s record is a little light but the victory over McCaskill compares well to Taylor and there certainly doesn’t appear to be as much between the fighters as the prices suggest.

Il Capo is a strong super-lightweight and if she can impose her physicality on Taylor she has a major chance of silencing the home crowd.

There’s an interesting super-welterweight contest between Dennis Hogan and JJ Metcalf on the undercard. Metcalf is rebuilding after back-to-back defeats against Ted Cheeseman and Kieron Conway, while Hogan produced the best performance of his career when beating Sam Eggington last time out.

Metcalf toiled against the tough and rugged Cheeseman and the Bermondsey man took control of that contest as his opponent ran out of gas. Eggington is one of the most durable fighters on the circuit and Hogan was able to stand firm for 12 rounds against the Savage. The Irishman looks good value to pull off another battling victory.

Devin Haney puts his four world titles on the line when he defends against Vasyl Lomachenko in a massive Las Vegas showdown in the early hours on Sunday Morning.

Lomachenko could cause the Dream problems if the Ukrainian is able to take the fight to Haney on the inside, but at 9-4 there doesn't appear to be any value in backing an upset.

