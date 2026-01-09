Subriel Matias vs Dalton Smith predictions, odds and boxing betting tips

Dalton Smith vs Subriel Matias date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, January11

Starts 3.30am (Saturday night)

Main event ring-walk from 3am

Venue Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV DAZN

Best bet

Dalton Smith

1pt 11-8 general

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Get £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Great acca features, including the ability to edit a live accumulator CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply 18+. UK & ROI. New customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min 1st £5 deposit. Bet £5 at 1/2+ odds within 14 days of registration & get 6 x £5 Free Bets (selected sportsbook markets, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions and T&Cs apply

Dalton Smith vs Subriel Matias predictions

Britain’s Dalton Smith heads to Brooklyn, New York, to challenge for Subriel Matias’s WBC super-lightweight title in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Smith is a former British, European and Commonwealth super-lightweight king and the Sheffield star looks ready for the step up to world level.

The 28-year-old is yet to mix it with an opponent of Matias’s class, but victories over Jose Zepeda, Walid Ouizza and Mathieu Germain can be rated as useful form.

The Brit secured his position as the mandatory challenger to the Puerto Rican’s title after a first-round knockout of Ouizza 12 months ago and that was followed by a unanimous-decision success against Germain in April.

Those efforts indicate that the Sheffield star has more than one way to win the New York contest and the 11-8 on offer looks too big.

Inactivity is a slight concern as Smith has been out of action for eight months but he will be well prepared.

Matias didn’t dazzle in a close-fought win over Alberto Puello last time out and suffered a 2024 loss to Liam Paro so the easy-to-hit Puerto Rican starts to look a little vulnerable.

The 33-year-old will approach the contest with his usual 'take one to land two' attitude, but that could spell trouble against an opponent as skilled as Smith.

Read more on boxing:

Racing Post Ringside: Boxing results, betting insights & upcoming fights – Fury fight still on for AJ after win over Jake Paul

Racing Post Ringside: Boxing results, betting insights & upcoming fights – Jai Opetaia & Lamont Roach in action next week

'He has no business being in a ring with Joshua, let alone as a 6-1 shot' — Gareth Freeman is pulling no punches in this week's Racing Post Ringside

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.