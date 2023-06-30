Savannah Marshall v Franchon Crews-Dezurn predictions and boxing betting tips: Marshall can lay down the law

Where to watch Savannah Marshall v Franchon Crews-Dezurn

Two of Clarissa Shields’ victims meet on Saturday as Savannah Marshall bids to become a two-weight champion by dethroning unified super middleweight queen Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

Marshall saw her unbeaten run ended by Shields as she suffered a first defeat in 13 fights, losing a one-sided contest by unanimous decision.

Crews-Dezurn lost her debut to Shields but has recorded eight straight wins since to dominate her division.

Marshall is stepping up in weight and this is a tough assignment for a fighter coming off a first loss, but she has the ability to win inside the distance.

The Hartlepool-native won ten of her first 12 fights by stoppages and has an impressive 77 per cent KO record. Crews-Dezurn has never been stopped and is the more natural fighter at this weight. However, she is yet to face anyone with Marshall’s power and has campaigned lightly recently.

After a loss to Alejandra Jimenez that was later deemed a no contest in January 2020, the American has fought just twice, while Marshall had fought five times in the same period.

Marshall came out of her clash with Shields with some credit and is the only person to stop Femke Hermans and Hannah Rankin. She can add Crews-Dezurn to her list of KO victims in Manchester.

