Saul Alvarez v John Ryder predictions and boxing betting tips: Canelo should outclass challenger

Where to watch Canelo v Ryder

DAZN, approx 4am Sunday

Best bets

Canelo to win in rounds five to eight

1pt 15-8 bet365, Hills

Canelo v Ryder odds

Canelo 1-14

Ryder 10-1

Draw 33-1

Canelo v Ryder predictions

John Ryder has a chance to become England’s first undisputed male champion in the four-belt era on Saturday night as he heads to Mexico for a battle with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Guadalajara.

There can be no denying Ryder deserves this shot. He heads into the contest after four straight wins - including a split decision victory over Daniel Jacobs - and is perhaps unlucky not to have already been a world champion after a harsh decision loss to Callum Smith in 2019.

However, it is incredibly hard to see Ryder coming away with the titles from this bout. Canelo is making his first appearance since hand surgery but he is fighting in his homeland for the first time since 2011 and this bout forms part of the Cinco de Mayo celebrations - and Ryder looks the sort of opponent that the Mexican can put on a show against.

The fighters who have caused Canelo the biggest problems in the past - Dmitrii Bivol, Gennady Golovkin, Erislandy Lara and Floyd Mayweather - have all had exquisite jabs. This isn’t one of Ryder’s strengths particularly, and he doesn’t have the kind of power to trouble the Mexican either. What Ryder does have is great movement and durability, but they are not the kind of tools that will allow him to pull off a shock.

Canelo is such an overwhelming favourite that the main fight markets don’t offer any real value so going for small stakes on a grouped round bet looks the way to go and backing the champion to win in rounds five to eight stands out. As well as carrying plenty of power, Canelo is a very tactically astute boxer and after the first few rounds he should have worked Ryder out. Once he finds his range he should be able to end this contest quickly.

