Racing Post Ringside: Boxing results, betting insights & upcoming fights – All eyes on land of the rising sun
Get the latest boxing news, expert analysis, and betting picks — plus a preview of Wednesday's flyweight unification fight between Kenshiro Teraji and Ricardo Rafael in Yokohama.
Boxing results and highlights
Ryan Garner def. Recce Bellotti - TKO
Betting odds: Garner 4-11, Bellotti 11-4, Draw 16-1.
Venue: Bournemouth International Centre
Belt-winning machine Ryan Garner added the British, Commonwealth and WBC International titles to his European super-featherweight strap when beating Recce Bellotti in Bournemouth.
The Southampton fighter had a home south-coast crowd on his side and the Piranha will be targeting a world title shot, as well as a dream fight in his hometown at St Mary's Stadium. Coral and Ladbrokes make Garner a 5-1 chance to capture a full world title (WBA, WBC, WBO or IBF) before January 1, 2027.
Bellotti was in good form prior to Saturday night's defeat, but the 34-year-old is only a domestic-level fighter, and while not taking away from Garner's achievements, it would be no surprise if he is overrated on his next outing.
Aloys Junior def. Ellis Zorro - UD
Betting odds: Junior 1-20, Zorri 8-1, Draw 20-1.
Venue: Bournemouth International Centre
Aloys Junior goes by the moniker of The Animal but the Londoner put in a tame display when outpointing Ellis Zorro in Bournemouth. Junior has been eyeing a crack at Viddal Riley's British cruiserweight title and Coral and Ladbrokes rate Riley a 1-2 shot, with Junior 7-4 and the draw a 16-1 chance should that fight take place.
Riley impressed when dominating Cheavon Clarke to win the Lonsdale belt last time out and you'd have to be fancying the Hackney hitter at those prices.
Zorro suffered the third defeat of his career, following losses to Jai Opetaia and Clarke, but the Penge puncher performed far better than the judges scorecards suggested.
Claressa Shields def. Lani Daniels - UD
Betting odds: Sheilds 1-33, Daniels 16-1, Draw 20-1.
Venue: Little Ceasars Arena, Detroit
Claressa Shields made the first successful defence of her undisputed heavyweight crown with a cruise against Lani Daniels. The Michigan machine started as a 1-33 chance in Detroit and it was no surprise that the American was able to hold on to her titles.
Shields is undoubtedly a fantastic fighter and has held world titles in five different weight classes, but as Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano have proved it takes two boxers of similar ability to create top-level fights and there isn't a fitting opponent out there for the Michigan star.
Upcoming boxing schedule
|Date
|Fight & Odds
|Venue
|UK Start Time
|Where to Watch
|Wednesday, July 30
|Kenshiro Teraji (1-5) vs Ricardo Rafael (4-1)
|Yokohama Buntai
|Midday
|DAZN
|Wednesday, July 30
|Antonio Vargas (13-5) vs Daigo Higa (3-10)
|Yokohama Buntai
|11am
|DAZN
|Wednesday, July 30
|Erick Rosa (5-1) vs Kyosuke Takami (1-7)
|Yokohama Buntai
|10am
|DAZN
|Saturday, August 16
|Moses Itauma (1-7) v Dillian Whyte (7-1)
|Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia
|10.30pm
|DAZN
Kenshiro Teraji vs Ricardo Rafael betting predictions
Japanese star Kenshiro Teraji defends his unified WBA and WBC flyweight titles on the line against Ricardo Rafael in Yokohama on Wednesday.
The two-weight world champion scored a dramatic 12th round stoppage victory over Seigo Yuri Akui in March and the Amazing Boy has lost only one of his 26 professional contests.
Rafael's form is levels below what Teraji has achieved and the one time the American stepped above a domestic-level opponent he was outpointed by David Jimenez.
The 26-year-old is young enough to have improved since that 2022 loss to Jimenez, but there have to be concerns over Rafael's chin in a contest where he is likely to be dominated.
Moses Itauma profile
Age: 20
Record: 20-0, KOs 50.00%
Weight: Heavyweight
Next Fight: Dillian Whyte, Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia, August 16.
Boxing is not short of hype, but young heavyweight Moses Itauma looks the real deal. The 20-year-old gets his first crack at a big-name opponent when he takes on Dillian Whyte on a stacked Saudi Arabia card next month and the Kent puncher looks as if he will pass the test with ease.
Aside from Oleksandr Usyk, the heavyweight division is littered with overrated fighters or boxers past their best, and while it may seem early for Itauma, a victory against Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury or Daniel Dubois in the near future doesn't seem beyond reach.
Clearly, the Kent puncher will need to boost his profile to be an attractive opponent to one of those former world champions, but the 20-year-old has the ability to be Britain's next big heavyweight star.
