Racing Post Ringside: Boxing results & betting insights – Eubank and Benn trade barbs as rematch looms

Boxing results and highlights

There was no major professional action last week, with a lot of the headlines surrounding the upcoming rematch between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.

The pair will meet again in November and they started their press tour for that contest earlier this week.

Both camps traded jibes in a heated press conference and the second bout promises to be just as lively, with Eubank 4-7 to repeat his April victory and Benn 7-4 to gain revenge.

This week, there is a domestic showdown to look forward to as Ben Crocker takes on Sean McComb at Sheffield's Park Community Arena.

WBO European junior welterweight champion McComb could move into world-title contention if he beats Swansea's unbeaten Crocker.

Nathaniel Collins profile

Age 29

Record 17-0, eight wins by knockout

Weight Featherweight

Next fight Cristobal Lorente, October 4, at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow

Scottish boxing is looking for a new star after the recent retirement of Josh Taylor and the Tartan Tornado has backed Collins to pick up his mantle.

Collins will face his toughest test to date as he challenges unbeaten Cristobal Lorente for the European featherweight title.

He stopped Scottish rival Lee McGregor in style in May at the SSE Hydro and eight stoppage wins suggest he could be a problem for anyone in the division.

Lorente has the same amount of knockout wins to his name from 20 fights and he will fight in the UK for the first time.

With Scotland looking for a new name to rally behind on the world stage, Collins is under pressure to fly the flag and follow in Taylor's footsteps.

Bet365 make him 1-5 to record victory over Lorente, with the Spanish fighter 7-2 to pull off the upset.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Read more...

Racing Post Ringside: Boxing results & betting insights – Classy Crawford stuns Canelo to reach 42-0

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.