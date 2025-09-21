- More
Racing Post Ringside: Boxing results & betting insights – Eubank and Benn trade barbs as rematch looms
Get the latest boxing news, expert analysis, and betting picks
Boxing results and highlights
There was no major professional action last week, with a lot of the headlines surrounding the upcoming rematch between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.
The pair will meet again in November and they started their press tour for that contest earlier this week.
Both camps traded jibes in a heated press conference and the second bout promises to be just as lively, with Eubank 4-7 to repeat his April victory and Benn 7-4 to gain revenge.
This week, there is a domestic showdown to look forward to as Ben Crocker takes on Sean McComb at Sheffield's Park Community Arena.
WBO European junior welterweight champion McComb could move into world-title contention if he beats Swansea's unbeaten Crocker.
Nathaniel Collins profile
Age 29
Record 17-0, eight wins by knockout
Weight Featherweight
Next fight Cristobal Lorente, October 4, at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow
Scottish boxing is looking for a new star after the recent retirement of Josh Taylor and the Tartan Tornado has backed Collins to pick up his mantle.
Collins will face his toughest test to date as he challenges unbeaten Cristobal Lorente for the European featherweight title.
He stopped Scottish rival Lee McGregor in style in May at the SSE Hydro and eight stoppage wins suggest he could be a problem for anyone in the division.
Lorente has the same amount of knockout wins to his name from 20 fights and he will fight in the UK for the first time.
With Scotland looking for a new name to rally behind on the world stage, Collins is under pressure to fly the flag and follow in Taylor's footsteps.
Bet365 make him 1-5 to record victory over Lorente, with the Spanish fighter 7-2 to pull off the upset.
Racing Post Ringside: Boxing results & betting insights – Classy Crawford stuns Canelo to reach 42-0
