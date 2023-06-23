Quigley v Berlanga predictions and boxing betting tips: Berlanga set for another early night

Where to watch Quigley v Berlanga

DAZN, 1am Saturday night

Best bets

Edgar Berlanga to win in rounds one to four

1pt 6-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Carlos Adames to win in rounds one to six

1pt 11-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Quigley v Berlanga predictions

Jason Quigley returns to action against the unbeaten Edgar Berlanga at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, less than three months after his last bout.

The Irishman is bidding to engineer another world title shot, this time at super middleweight, after a second round loss to Demetrius Andrade in 2021 as he challenged for the WBO middleweight belt.

Quigley, 32, claimed a points win over Hungarian journeyman Gabor Gorbics in his comeback bout in April, but Berlanga represents a very different kind of challenge and the Donegal man goes into the clash as a huge underdog.

Berlanga is making a return after a period of inactivity following a six-month suspension and a switch to Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom stable.

The New Yorker has 20 wins in as many fights and 16 of those have come inside the distance - and all of those were first-round knockouts. Berlanga is yet to challenge for world honours but does have a few impressive wins on his CV, including a success against Steve Rolls, who had previously lost only to Gennady Golovkin.

Berlanga’s last four wins have all been on points but the 26-year-old will be looking to make a statement as he returns to action, and we could see an early finish.

Quigley found himself in trouble from the off against Andrade but somehow managed to reach the second round. Both of his defeats have been stoppages, and if Berlanga imposes himself on the contest early on he can claim a win before the start of the fifth round.

Elsewhere, interim champion Carlos Adames defends the WBC middleweight strap against Julian Williams in Minneapolis and can record a win in the first six rounds.

Adames has 22 wins in 23 fights and 17 of those victories have come inside the distance. Three of Adames’ last four wins have come inside the first six rounds and Williams has two fifth-round losses on his record.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport