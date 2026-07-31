Pierce O’Leary vs Mark Chamberlain predictions, boxing odds and betting tips: Capable Chamberlain could conquer champion

Pierce O’Leary vs Mark Chamberlain date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, August 1

Starts 8pm; Main-event ring walk from 10.30pm

Venue 3Arena, Dublin

TV DAZN

Best bets

Mark Chamberlain

1pt 2-1 general

Royston Barney-Smith to win by stoppage

1pt 13-10 bet365, BoyleSports

Want to find out the best Boxing Betting Apps? Click here for more info

Pierce O’Leary vs Mark Chamberlain prediction

Pierce O’Leary is the star attraction at the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday as the Irishman makes the first defence of his IBO world super-lightweight title.

The 26-year-old has won all of his 19 bouts and picked up the biggest success of his career when he stopped Maxi Hughes in March.

O’Leary is clearly the headline act in this contest, and there will be a home Dublin crowd on his side, but a clash with Mark Chamberlain will be the toughest test of his career and the Dublin dueller may have been overrated by the prices.

Chamberlain was a big price to upset the destructive Jack Rafferty last time out, and while he couldn't claim a win, he was able to hold the 30-year-old to a draw.

Rafferty has since gone on to defeat former British, Commonwealth and European king Ekow Essuman and that effort boosts Chamberlain’s form.

The Portsmouth fighter has been out of the ring for 12 months but the inactivity has been caused by cancelled fights and there are no doubts over Chamberlain’s condition when he meets O’Leary.

At 2-1, there is enough in the price to fancy a Chamberlain victory in Dublin.

On the undercard, Reece Bellotti is no stranger to an upset success, but the 35-year-old has lost seven of his 27 bouts and that includes heavy defeats against Josh Padley and Ryan Garner in his two most recent fights.

The South Oxhey fighter has been stopped by Garner, Ray Ford and Ryan Doyle in his 11-year career and appears to be running into Royston Barney-Smith at the wrong time.

The 22-year-old has made a good impression in victories over Danny Quartermaine and Conor McIntosh and Sugar Boy Roy has already picked up British, Commonwealth and European super-featherweight titles.

It’s likely to be one-way traffic in Dublin and Barney-Smith can land a stoppage success.

Do not miss The Big Kick-Off – your best bet for the new football season with unrivalled opinion from Racing Post Sport's team of experts.

Click here to find out more, pick up your copy free with the Racing Post on Monday, August 10 or pre-order here .

Now read:

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership outright winner predictions, betting tips and odds

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership relegation predictions and odds

Newcastle 8-1 for Premier League relegation after Eddie Howe's departure

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.