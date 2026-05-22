Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven predictions: Usyk can dismantle Verhoeven in Giza

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Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, May 23

Starts 7pm; Main event (Usyk vs Verhoeven) ring walk from 10.50pm

Venue Giza Pyramid Complex, Cairo, Egypt

TV DAZN PPV

Best bets

Oleksandr Usyk to win in rounds 5-8

1pt 2-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Hamzah Sheeraz to win in rounds 1-4

1pt 6-4 general

Jack Catterall to win by KO, TKO or DQ

2pts 6-1 bet365

Richard Torrez Jr to win by KO, TKO or DQ

3pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven prediction

Heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk takes on Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza on Saturday in a title fight that feels like a huge mismatch.

Usyk has a perfect 24-0 record and has been undisputed champion three times across two weight classes, while Verhoeven has contested only one professional bout when he stopped journeyman Janos Finfera in 2014.

The Dutchman is known as the ‘King of Kickboxing’ but this is a different sport and a different discipline, and he is stepping straight into the ring against one of the best in the business.

A Usyk win feels inevitable and the odds clearly reflect this so working out how or when he will get the job done is the question and a Usyk stoppage between rounds five and eight seems reasonable.

The Ukrainian could probably blow Verhoeven away inside two rounds but that isn’t the way Usyk approaches his fights. His tactics may vary depending on his opponent, but he is always measured and methodical and even in the early stages of his career he wasn’t picking up wins before the third round.

Usyk will outbox and outwork Verhoeven until he systematically breaks him down. Verhoeven may not be a top level boxer, but he is an elite fighter and a durable athlete so he looks capable of at least reaching the fifth, even if getting to those so-called championship rounds is too much of an ask.

The better betting options come from the undercard where some highly-competitive bouts have been assembled to support a main event that has the feel of an exhibition.

Jack Catterall takes on the unbeaten but untested Shakhram Giyasov for the WBA regular title and a victory would probably set up a shot at full title holder Rolly Romero.

Catterall is the far more experienced of the two and the technically more well-rounded fighter. El Gato showed a ruthless side when stopping Ekow Essuman in his last bout and looks good value for another early finish against Giyasov, who doesn’t make himself a hard target to hit.

Richard Torrez Jr is one of the rising stars of the heavyweight division and he should be able to overwhelm Frank Sanchez, who was stopped in the seventh round by Agit Kabayel not too long ago.

Britain’s Hamzah Sheeraz powered through Edgar Berlanga in just five rounds in his last bout in what was supposed to be a close contest. He can go one better and win within four against German veteran Alem Begic, who is unbeaten but has never competed anywhere near world level before.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven prediction

Here are the latest odds for Saturday's big fight in Egypt from Paddy Power:

Outcome Odds Usyk to win 1-33 Usyk by KO, TKO or DQ 1-6 Usyk by decision 9-2 Verhoeven to win 13-1 Verhoeven by KO, TKO or DQ 17-1 Verhoeven by decision 45-1 Draw 50-1

Odds correct at time of publication

Who is on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven fight card?

Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven for the WBC heavyweight title

Hamzah Sheeraz vs Alem Begic for the WBO super-middleweight title

Jack Catterall vs Shakhram Giyasov – welterweight

Frank Sanchez vs Richard Torrez Jr – heavyweight

Mizuki Hiruta vs Mai Soliman for the WBO super-flyweight title

Basem Mamdouh vs Jamar Talley – cruiserweight

Mahmoud Mobark vs Michael Kalyalya – middleweight

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