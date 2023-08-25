Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois predictions and boxing betting tips: Usyk too slick for challenger Dubois

Where to watch Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois

TNT Sports Box Office, approx 10pm Saturday

Best bets for Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois

Oleksandr Usyk to win by TKO

2pts 10-11 Ladbrokes

Over 1.5 knockdowns

1pt 33-20 bet365

Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois odds

Oleksandr Usyk 1-9

Daniel Dubois 7-1

Draw 25-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois predictions

Oleksandr Usyk is back in action for the first time in just over a year on Saturday after failing to reach an agreement for a blockbuster unification showdown with Tyson Fury in the interim.

The Ukrainian instead takes on mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois in what looks to be a bit of a mismatch - an impression reflected by the odds as Usyk is an overwhelming favourite.

That is not to say Dubois doesn’t have a chance because he clearly boasts plenty of power. The Londoner has 19 wins and just one defeat on his record and 18 of his victories have come inside the distance.

The issue is whether or not Dubois will get to use that power as Usyk has the speed and ringcraft to stay out of trouble.

Anthony Joshua tried a tactical approach against Usyk in both of their world title fights and failed miserably. Derek Chisora attempted to pile on the pressure in Usyk’s second outing at heavyweight by closing down the distance, but again the former unified cruiserweight champion was just too slick to be dragged into any kind of battle.

Dubois has to try and impose himself on Usyk from the off and that should give the champion plenty of opportunities on the counter. Dynamite will be acutely aware that his only realistic route to victory is via a stoppage and the chances are he’ll overcommit himself at some stage - and that is where Usyk can take advantage.

It is hard to envisage Dubois landing anything of note so backing Usyk to win via TKO looks a strong play here. The 36-year-old doesn’t boast the kind of power to end this contest with a single punch, but over a few rounds of sustained pressure he could well break down Dubois to the extent where either the referee or even the challenger’s corner decides that enough is enough.

That isn’t to say Dubois doesn’t have heart and he managed to pick himself off the canvas three times in the first round before going on to beat Kevin Lerena in his last bout. It may take Usyk a few attempts to finish this fight early, so backing over 1.5 knockdowns also appeals.

