Moses Itauma v Jermaine Franklin predictions, odds and boxing betting tips: Young star heading for another stunning success

Moses Itauma and Jermaine Franklin date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, March 28

Starts 7pm; Main-event ring walk from 10.30pm

Venue Co-Op Live, Manchester

TV DAZN

Best bets

Under 6.5 rounds in Moses Itauma v Jermaine Franklin

2pts 8-11 BoyleSports

Ezra Taylor

2pts 7-5 Betfair, Power

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Moses Itauma and Jermaine Franklin prediction

There is a feast of fights this weekend featuring action from Manchester and Las Vegas, and heavyweight Moses Itauma is the star of the show.

The best betting opportunities come from the Queensberry card at the Co-Op Arena, which is headlined by Itauma's clash against Jermaine Franklin.

The British bruiser boasts a perfect 13 victories from 13 professional bouts and the gifted amateur performer has been blitzing his rivals.

The Chatham fighter hasn't been past the second round in any of his last nine bouts and those contests have seen Itauma destroy Mariusz Wach, Demsey McKean, Mike Balogun and Dillian Whyte.

The 21-year-old padded his record when knocking out Whyte in the first round last time out, and while he was facing a fading opponent, it appears to be a similar scenario against Franklin in Manchester.

The Michigan man went the distance with a better version of Whyte in 2022 and then took Anthony Joshua 12 rounds a year later.

Judged by those efforts, Franklin would rate as Itauma's toughest test, but the American has fought only three times since his 2023 loss to AJ and all three have been uninspiring contests.

The 32-year-old should have more to give at this stage of his career, but that wasn't really evident in Franklin's success over Ivan Dychko last September.

The total rounds line has been set at 6.5 for the ten-round heavyweight showdown, which gives Itauma six rounds to unload on an opponent who is likely to be a pretty stationary target.

It may well be a case of damage limitation for Franklin, but Itauma has the power, skills, movement and intelligence to open up the American and we should see another early success for the British fighter.

On the undercard, Willy Hutchinson meets domestic rival Ezra Taylor in a light-heavyweight showdown and the Hutch Train may be derailed in Manchester.

Taylor has won all of his 13 bouts since turning professional in 2020 and the last four victories have come in devastating knockout fashion.

Nicknamed The Cannon, Taylor is now firing at a far higher level than he has previously but has the power, skill and patience to beat the Scot.

Hutchinson has been on the fringes of a world title shot in his career, but a shock 2021 loss to Lennox Clarke halted his progress and Joshua Buatsi got the better of the 27-year-old 18 months ago.

Buatsi is a solid fighter, but the Londoner's defeat to Callum Smith and subsequent struggle against Zach Parker indicate that he is not an elite-level fighter and that has to leave Hutchinson down the ladder too.

The task in front of Taylor doesn't look anywhere near as difficult as offers of 7-5 suggest.

In Las Vegas, Sebastian Fundora should be too good for a 37-year-old Keith Thurman, but that is accurately reflected by the betting.

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