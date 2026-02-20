Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington predictions, odds and boxing betting tips: Rematch heading for an early finish

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, February 21

Starts 7pm; Main-event ring walk from 10.30pm

Venue Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

TV DAZN

Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, February 21

Starts 11pm GMT; Main-event ring walk from 4.50am

Venue T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV DAZN

These is top-class boxing action on both sides of the Atlantic on Saturday evening, starting in Nottingham where old rivals Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington lock horns for the second time.

After that all-British clash, attention turns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Ryan Garcia will attempt to take Mario Barrios' WBC welterweight title.

Best bets

Leigh Wood v Josh Warrington not to go the distance

3pts Evs bet365, Betfair, Power

Ryan Garcia to win by stoppage

1pt 11-8 general

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington prediction

Two former world champions meet for the second time as Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington do battle in Nottingham and bookmakers are expecting a tight contest.

Wood stopped the Leeds Warrior in their 2023 battle, but he is 4-5 to frank that form so clearly bookmakers aren't convinced of a repeat victory.

Leigh-thal has enjoyed an excellent career, which has taken in British, Commonwealth, European and the WBA world featherweight title and there will be a home crowd on side for the Nottingham man.

However, Wood is now in the twilight of his career, at the age of 37, and the Nottingham man could last only nine rounds in his most recent contest against Anthony Cacace.

Wood has fought only once since he beat Warrington in 2023 and inactivity isn’t a good look for a fighter who has always shown vulnerability to power.

Warrington is hardly at his peak and the 35-year-old has lost three of his last four bouts.

Those defeats have come to Wood, Luis Alberto Lopez and Cacace and the Leeds Warrior hasn’t been in the ring since he got the better of Asad Asif Khan in a low-key bout ten months ago.

The 35-year-old was a tough, durable and relentless IBF featherweight king at his best, but it’s unlikely that Warrington will be able to perform near that level in Nottingham.

Wood’s power is going to be a major threat, if he is able to land, but Warrington will surely feel he can hurt an inactive 37-year-old fighter.

Either way, it’s tricky to see how a 12-round battle between two fighters in the twilight of their careers will go the distance and backing the fight to finish before the final bell rates a strong bet.

Ryan Garcia throws a punch at Rolly Romero in their 2025 Times Square clash Credit: Getty Images

Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios prediction

In America, Mario Barrios failed to beat a 47-year-old Manny Pacquiao last time out, and if anything, the Texan was fortunate to walk away with a draw.

Barrios defends his WBC welterweight title against Ryan Garcia and King Ry really should be collecting the crown.

Defeat to Rolly Romero was a big setback for the Californian, but Garcia showed the level he can reach when beating Devin Haney, in a bout which was subsequently ruled a no contest.

Take a gamble on Garcia scoring a stoppage success in Las Vegas.

