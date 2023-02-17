Leigh Wood v Mauricio Lara predictions and boxing betting tips: Wood set to be felled

Where to watch

DAZN, approximately 10.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Mauricio Lara to win by knockout

1pt 7-2 bet365

Wood v Lara preview

Leigh Wood defends his WBA featherweight title against Mauricio Lara on Saturday night. This bout was originally scheduled for last September, before Wood suffered a bicep injury, but it promises to be a fight worth waiting for.

Wood - nicknamed Leigh-thal - will have a lively home Nottingham arena on his side, but Lara is no stranger to silencing a hostile crowd. The Mexican upset Josh Warrington two years ago, breaking the Leeds Warrior’s jaw in the process, and Bronco has been waiting for another shot at the big time, after the rematch with Warrington was stopped by an accidental head clash.

Warrington’s subsequent defeat to Luis Alberto Lopez and unconvincing effort in victory against Kiko Martinez hasn’t strengthened Lara’s form, but the Mexican is a young, improving and heavy-hitting fighter.

Wood captured the WBA belt with victory over Can Xu and the Nottingham puncher then successfully defended his world belt with a stunning 11th-round knockout of Michael Conlon.

That was an impressive showing of punch power, but it was far from a convincing performance and Wood himself was on the floor in the first round. Lara carries considerably more power in his punches than Conlan and it’s not hard to think that Wood could be vulnerable to the strength of the Mexican.

The 34-year-old was beaten by Gavin McDonnell and Jazza Dickens earlier in his career, and while Leigh-thal has improved, the Nottingham man isn’t entirely convincing at world level.

Lara is 7-2 to win by knockout on bet365’s exact method of victory market, which would click if Wood fails to beat the count after hitting the canvas, and that looks worth a punt.

