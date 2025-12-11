Kubrat Pulev vs Murat Gassiev predictions: Dubai duel heading the distance

Kubrat Pulev vs Murat Gassiev date, start time & TV info

Date Friday, December 12

Starts 7pm

Main event ring-walk 6.45pm

Venue Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai

TV DAZN

Best bet

Fight to go the distance

1pt 5-4 general

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Get £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Great acca features, including the ability to edit a live accumulator CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply 18+. UK & ROI. New customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min 1st £5 deposit. Bet £5 at 1/2+ odds within 14 days of registration & get 6 x £5 Free Bets (selected sportsbook markets, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions and T&Cs apply

Kubrat Pulev vs Murat Gassiev predictions

Kubrat Pulev defends his WBA regular heavyweight world title against Murat Gassiev in Dubai on Friday evening and the 44-year-old is still firing after a 16-year professional career.

The Bulgarian beast has lost only three of his 35 contests and those defeats came to Wladimir Klitschko, Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua.

However, the betting suggests the Cobra could be cornered by Gassiev.

Pulev hasn't fought since he got the better of Mahmoud Charr in Sofia 12 months ago and that was only the third low-key bout the Bulgarian has contested following his narrow defeat to Chisora three years ago.

It’s difficult to see how the 44-year-old can be anywhere near his peak in Dubai, but before rushing to oppose Pulev, bear in mind that Gassiev has already been seen to be short of the top level.

The Russian did go 12 rounds with undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in a cruiserweight contest in 2018, but he was also outpointed by Otto Wallin in the big-hitting division, and for all that Gassiev has the advantages of youth and speed, that doesn’t look outstanding form.

Gassiev carried power when operating in the cruiserweight division and 25 of his 32 victories have come by stoppage. However, he was unable to make the breakthrough against Wallin and that could be repeated in Dubai.

Pulev may be too old to outwork and outbox Gassiev, but the Bulgarian is a canny and experienced fighter and his sound defence can keep him in this contest until the final bell.

Read more on boxing:

Racing Post Ringside: Boxing results, betting insights & upcoming fights – Jai Opetaia & Lamont Roach in action next week

'He has no business being in a ring with Joshua, let alone as a 6-1 shot' — Gareth Freeman is pulling no punches

Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul betting odds: AJ 1-10 after December date set

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.