Josh Taylor v Teofimo Lopez predictions and boxing betting tips: Taylor to get the nod

Where to watch Taylor v Lopez

Sky Sports Action, 1am approx Saturday night

Best bets

Josh Taylor to win by Decision or Technical Decision

1pt 8-5 bet365

Taylor v Lopez odds

Taylor 8-13

Lopez 15-8

Draw 20-1

Taylor v Lopez predictions

Josh Taylor makes his return to the ring for the first time since a contentious split decision win over Jack Catterall in February 2022 with a tough assignment against former lightweight king Teofimo Lopez.

Taylor was the undisputed super lightweight champion when he faced Catterall but he has vacated all of his titles aside from the WBO strap, which is on the line on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden as The Takeover bids to become a two-weight world champion.

The world appeared to be Lopez’s oyster when he outpointed Vasyl Lomachenko in 2020 to become the undisputed lightweight champion. Defeat in his first defence against George Kambosos Jr proved to be a huge setback, and he has produced two laboured performances since with a seventh round win over Pedro Campa and a questionable split decision victory of his own over Sandor Martin.

Both of these fighters have a point to prove going into Saturday night’s showdown and that makes this a huge bout for both men. The fact that Taylor has been out of the ring for over a year is a concern but if the best version of the Tartan Tornado turns up at Madison Square Garden he should be able to cope with Lopez.

The 32-year-old says he is expecting a stoppage victory but it seems more likely the judges will be required. The loss to Kambosos is the only blemish on Lopez’s record in 19 outings and he managed to make it to the final bell in that defeat despite being knocked down in the first round. Taylor has stopped only one of his last five opponents, so it makes sense to back him to record another decision victory when he comes up against Lopez.

