Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez v Sunny Edwards predictions and boxing betting tips: Huge ask for Edwards

Where to watch Jesse Rodriguez v Sunny Edwards

DAZN, coverage starts 1am Sunday

Best bets for Jesse Rodriguez v Sunny Edwards

Jesse Rodriguez to win by decision or technical decision

2pts 5-6 general

Jesse Rodriguez v Sunny Edwards Predictions

Britain's Sunny Edwards makes his US debut on Saturday night when he bids to add the WBO flyweight world title to his own IBF strap.

Edwards boasts a 20-0 record and comes up against another unbeaten fighter, Jesse Rodriguez, in Phoenix, Arizona.

The pair are arguably the best two boxers in the division so it should be close. But Rodriguez carries more power and has a significant reach advantage which could prove decisive.

Edwards has registered four stoppages in his 20 bouts while 11 of Rodriguez's 18 wins have come inside the distance. Edwards boasts great movement and hand speed, but so does Rodriguez and the Brit may find it hard to close down the space against another slick operator.

The American southpaw is comfortable switching stances and can throw punches from all angles, often catching his opponents off guard before putting together a combination.

It isn't Mission Impossible for Edwards but he will need to produce the best performance of his career to become the first fighter to beat Rodriguez, and backing the man they call Bam to win on points looks the call.

Rodriguez has claimed points wins in three of his last four fights and the Texan could catch the eyes of the judges once more.

