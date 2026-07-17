Harlem Eubank vs David Papot predictions, odds and boxing betting tips: Harlem could feel the heat in the Copper Box

Harlem Eubank vs David Papot date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, July 18

Starts 7pm; Main-event ring walk from 9pm

Venue Copper Box Arena, London

TV DAZN

Harlem Eubank is hoping for a chance to step back into the ring with a big name in the near future but first the Sussex fighter will attempt to defeat Frenchman David Papot at London's Copper Box Arena.

The odds point to an evenly matched contest but winning could prove easier said than done for the 32-year-old nephew of Chris Eubank Sr.

Best bets

David Papot

2pts 8-11 general

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Harlem Eubank vs David Papot odds

Here are bet365's latest odds for Harlem Eubank vs David Papot:

Market Odds Eubank to win 11-10 Eubank to win via KO, TKO or DQ 6-1 Eubank to win by decision 2-1 Papot to win 4-6 Papot to win via KO, TKO or DQ

11-4 Papot to win by decision

15-8 Draw 14-1

Harlem Eubank vs David Papot prediction

Harlem Eubank has been talking up a fight against Conor Benn or rematch with Jack Catterall in the build-up to Saturday's clash with David Papot, but the Hove hitter may be better off concentrating on the task at hand.

Eubank is the 7-5 outsider for the Copper Box clash and even that offer pays the 32-year-old too much credit.

The welterweight put together a run of 21 consecutive victories before losing to Catterall last year but the form of those successes is paper thin.

Wins over Tyrone McKenna and Timo Schwarzkopf are the best efforts Eubank has managed and that’s miles away from world-level form.

The loss to Catterall came by technical decision, after El Gato suffered a cut, but the Chorley fighter was in complete control of that contest from the opening bell.

Catterall doesn’t look as if he is improving and the fact that Eubank could offer so little offensively against the 33-year-old has to be a major concern when he takes on Papot.

The Frenchman has winning form at least equal to anything the Hove hitter has achieved and there is only one defeat on the 35-year-old’s 32-fight career.

The loss came against IBF welterweight champion Liam Paro last year, but Papot had the Australian troubled in the early rounds of September’s contest and that effort rates a stronger performance than anything Eubank can offer.

Papot is a superior fighter to Eubank and the Frenchman has more of an advantage than offers of 8-11 suggest.

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