Gilberto Ramirez vs David Benavidez predictions, odds and boxing betting tips

Where to watch Gilberto Ramirez vs David Benavidez

Gilberto Ramirez vs David Benavidez will be broadcast on DAZN PPV, live from 1am on Sunday morning. The main event will take place from 4am.

Gilberto Ramirez vs David Benavidez ring-walk time

The ring walks for the main event are expected to take place from 4am on Sunday morning.

Best bets

David Benavidez to win by KO, TKO or DQ

2pts 11-4 bet365, Hills

David Benavidez to win in rounds one to six

1pts 10-1 bet365

Naoya Inoue to win by KO, TKO or DQ

2pts 11-10 general

Conah Walker to win by decision or technical decision

1pt 6-4 general

Gilberto Ramirez vs David Benavidez predictions

Two fighters both nicknamed 'The Monster' are in action this weekend in different corners of the globe as David Benavidez challenges Gilberto Ramirez for the WBO cruiserweight crown and Naoya Inoue defends his super bantamweight titles in Japan.

Benavidez is stepping up from light heavyweight to face compatriot Zurdo in Las Vegas and the extra weight should suit the Mexican Monster.

Zurdo has never been stopped and has lost only to Dmitry Bivol, but in a clash of styles Benavidez can send out a message with an early finish.

Benavidez puts his opponents under relentless pressure and his superior speed could also be a big factor. Benavidez can secure a win by knockout or technical knockout and it could also be worth a small stake on him to win in rounds one to six as Zurdo does have a tendency to start slowly, having taken a bit of punishment in the first round of his ultimately comfortable win over Chris Billam-Smith.

On Saturday afternoon, Inoue takes on Junto Nakatani in Tokyo in a showdown between two Japanese superstars.

Both men possess perfect 32-0 records and both carry serious power, with 27 stoppages on Inoue’s CV and 24 on Nakatani’s.

Inoue is a four-weight world champion and has been undisputed in two and he can add Nakatani to his list of KO victims.

Nakatani is stepping up in weight to challenge for Inoue’s belts and has had far less experience at the very highest level. Inoue’s power, accuracy and skill should be too much for Big Bang to handle.

Sandwiched between those two mega fights is a card in the UK as Conah Walker faces Sam Eggington. Walker scored a sensational win over Pat McCormack in his last bout and can follow that up with a decision win over Eggington, who has two defeats in his last six fights but is experienced enough to reach the final bell against an opponent with a fairly modest stoppage rate.

Gilberto Ramirez vs David Benavidez betting odds

Sign up to Paddy Power to bet on Saturday's big fight. Here are the latest odds for Gilberto Ramirez vs David Benavidez:

Fight betting Odds David Benavidez

2-9 Gilberto Ramirez

7-2 Draw 16-1

Odds correct at time of publication

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