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George Liddard vs Dario Morello boxing betting tips, predictions and odds: Decision success on the cards for Liddard
Free boxing tips, analysis and best bets for Saturday's European middleweight clash between George Liddard and Dario Morello at the Copper Box Arena
George Liddard vs Dario Morello date, start time & TV info
Date Saturday, August 22
Starts 8pm; Main-event ring walk from 10.30pm
Venue Copper Box Arena, London
TV DAZN
Rolando Romero vs Teofimo Lopez date, start time & TV info
Date Saturday, August 22
Starts 11.30pm; Main-event ring walk from 4am Sunday
Venue T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
TV DAZN PPV
Best bets
George Liddard to win by decision
1pt 17-10 Betfair, Power
Rolando Romero
1pt 5-2 bet365
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George Liddard vs Dario Morello prediction
George Liddard challenges Dario Morello for the vacant EBU European middleweight title at the Copper Box Arena in London this evening and the prices may be paying the Essex fighter a little too much respect.
Liddard has won all of his 16 professional contests and the Billericay boxer has stepped up to beat Kieron Conway and Tyler Denny in his last two contests.
The British middleweight stopped Conway, but was taken 12 rounds by Denny in March and that wasn’t a dazzling performance.
Morello hasn’t been in action since he beat Faton Vukshinaj to win the EBU European middleweight strap in November and the Italian aims to claim the crown for a second time at the Copper Box.
The 33-year-old is a fairly skilful fighter, who will operate on the back foot and the Bergamo boxer may be able to stay out of the way of Liddard’s attacks.
An upset win is a huge ask, but Liddard is 4-5 to win by stoppage and that looks too short.
Morello looks to be at least at the level of Denny, who took Liddard to the final bell, and a victory on points for the Essex fighter seems a more likely outcome.
Rolando Romero vs Teofimo Lopez prediction
In the United States, WBA welterweight king Rolando Romero has been underrated in his showdown with Teofimo Lopez.
Rolly was a comfortable winner against Ryan Garcia in May and the only defeats on the American’s card have come against the excellent Isaac Cruz and Gervonta Davis.
There are questions for Lopez to answer on the step up to welterweight and the bubble was burst in his 2019 loss to George Kambosos.
Lopez was dominated by the elite-level Shakur Stevenson this year, and while Romero is not at the level of the super-lightweight king, there is enough in the price to take a gamble on Rolly being too big and too powerful in Las Vegas.
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