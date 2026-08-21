George Liddard vs Dario Morello boxing betting tips, predictions and odds: Decision success on the cards for Liddard

George Liddard vs Dario Morello date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, August 22

Starts 8pm; Main-event ring walk from 10.30pm

Venue Copper Box Arena, London

TV DAZN

Rolando Romero vs Teofimo Lopez date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, August 22

Starts 11.30pm; Main-event ring walk from 4am Sunday

Venue T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV DAZN PPV

Best bets

George Liddard to win by decision

1pt 17-10 Betfair, Power

Rolando Romero

1pt 5-2 bet365

Want to find out the best Boxing Betting Apps? Click here for more info

George Liddard vs Dario Morello prediction

George Liddard challenges Dario Morello for the vacant EBU European middleweight title at the Copper Box Arena in London this evening and the prices may be paying the Essex fighter a little too much respect.

Liddard has won all of his 16 professional contests and the Billericay boxer has stepped up to beat Kieron Conway and Tyler Denny in his last two contests.

The British middleweight stopped Conway, but was taken 12 rounds by Denny in March and that wasn’t a dazzling performance.

Morello hasn’t been in action since he beat Faton Vukshinaj to win the EBU European middleweight strap in November and the Italian aims to claim the crown for a second time at the Copper Box.

The 33-year-old is a fairly skilful fighter, who will operate on the back foot and the Bergamo boxer may be able to stay out of the way of Liddard’s attacks.

An upset win is a huge ask, but Liddard is 4-5 to win by stoppage and that looks too short.

Morello looks to be at least at the level of Denny, who took Liddard to the final bell, and a victory on points for the Essex fighter seems a more likely outcome.

Rolly Romero lands a punch on Ryan Garcia Credit: Getty Images

Rolando Romero vs Teofimo Lopez prediction

In the United States, WBA welterweight king Rolando Romero has been underrated in his showdown with Teofimo Lopez.

Rolly was a comfortable winner against Ryan Garcia in May and the only defeats on the American’s card have come against the excellent Isaac Cruz and Gervonta Davis.

There are questions for Lopez to answer on the step up to welterweight and the bubble was burst in his 2019 loss to George Kambosos.

Lopez was dominated by the elite-level Shakur Stevenson this year, and while Romero is not at the level of the super-lightweight king, there is enough in the price to take a gamble on Rolly being too big and too powerful in Las Vegas.

Now read:

Hull City vs Manchester United predictions, 9-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Brentford vs Tottenham predictions, 11-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.