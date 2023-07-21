Racing Post logo
Boxing tips

George Kambosos jnr v Maxi Hughes predictions and boxing betting tips: Aussie can boss Hughes

Free boxing tips, best bets and analysis for George Kambosos jnr v Maxi Hughes at the Firelake Arena, Oklahoma, on Saturday evening

George Kambosos jnr (left) and Maxi Hughes will face off in Oklahoma
George Kambosos jnr (left) and Maxi Hughes will face off in OklahomaCredit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc

Where to watch George Kambosos jnr v Maxi Hughes

Sky Sports Action, 3am Sunday

Best bets

J Kambosos jnr to win by decision or technical decision
2pts 4-6 general

George Kambosos jnr v Maxi Hughes predictions

Britain's Maxi Hughes makes his American debut this weekend as he defends his IBO lightweight title against former unified champion George Kambosos jnr at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Kambosos jnr made a huge statement back in 2021 by inflicting a first, and so far only, defeat on Teofimo Lopez to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles but followed that up with a pair of points losses to Devin Haney.

Hughes arrives in fine form after recording seven straight wins, including a points win over Kid Galahad, but there is perhaps a gulf in class here.

Kambosos jnr offered little against Haney but his victory over Lopez as an ‘away’ fighter in New York suggests he can get the job done against Hughes.

The Australian doesn’t boast a great deal of power, however, and his last stoppage win came back in 2019, while only two of Hughes’ five losses have been KOs.

The 4-6 on offer for Kambosos jnr to win by decision or technical decision looks the best option for this clash. 

Gareth FreemanRacing Post Sport
Published on 21 July 2023Last updated 15:17, 21 July 2023
