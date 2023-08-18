Galal Yafai v Tommy Frank predictions and boxing betting tips: Expect an early finish in Birmingham

Where to watch Galal Yafai v Tommy Frank

DAZN, 10pm Saturday

Best bet

Under 4.5 rounds

1pt Evs bet365, Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Galal Yafai v Tommy Frank predictions

Galal Yafai bids to extend the promising start to his professional career when he takes on Tommy Frank in the feature event at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on Saturday night.

Yafai was an extremely gifted amateur performer, who claimed a gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, and the Birmingham banger has made the perfect transition to the paid ranks by winning his opening four bouts.

Frank is a former British, Commonwealth, WBC international silver and IBO intercontinental flyweight champion, but the Sheffield man has been beaten by Rosendo Guarneros and Jay Harris and Yafai looks to be above the level of those fighters.

The Birmingham banger dismissed the challenge of Moises Calleros in four rounds last time out and another early night could be on the cards for the 30-year-old southpaw.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport