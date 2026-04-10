Fury vs Makhmudov undercard: Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis predictions, betting tips and odds

Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, April 11

Starts 7pm; Main event (Fury vs Makhmudov) ring walk from 10pm

Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV Netflix

Conor Benn serves as the main support act to Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov as he returns to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, scene of last year's two bouts with Chris Eubank Jr, to face Regis Prograis.

Benn, who avenged his April loss to Eubank Jr in November, is long odds-on to take down Prograis, but the American fighter looks unlikely to prove easy pickings for the Londoner.

Who is on the Fury vs Makhmudov undercard?

In addition to Benn vs Prograis, there are a number of eye-catching fights on the undercard at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Main card Weight Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Heavyweight Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis Super-lightweight Jeamie Tshikeva vs Richard Riakporhe Heavyweight Frazer Clarke vs Justis Huni Heavyweight

Prelims Weight Simon Zachenhuber vs Pawel August Middleweight Breyon Gorham vs Eduardo Costa Light-welterweight Mikie Tallon vs Leonardo Blanc Flyweight Felix Cash vs Liam O'Hare Middleweight Hector Lozano vs Sultan Almohammed Super-featherweight Elliot Whale vs Tom Hill Welterweight

Best bets

Over 6.5 rounds in Benn vs Prograis

2pts 11-10 bet365

Richard Riakporhe to win by KO, TKO or DQ vs Jeamie Tshikeva

3pts Evs general

Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis prediction

Conor Benn returns to the ring this weekend for the first time since his rematch victory over Chris Eubank Jr and after an acrimonious split with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.

Benn is keen to challenge for world titles in the welterweight division after two fights against Eubank Jr at middleweight, but those ambitions will have to wait a little longer as he’s fighting at a slightly higher catchweight of 150lb against former super lightweight champion Regis Prograis as the co-main event of Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Benn is the overwhelming favourite and for good reason. The Destroyer is coming into this bout on the back of a win over a former world title challenger at middleweight and Prograis is stepping up to this weight for the first time, having largely fought at lightweight and super lightweight.

Prograis is currently priced as high as 9-1 to win but the American should make this fight far more competitive than those prices suggest. Rougarou has shared the ring with some elite operators over the course of his career and has an impressive 30-3 record. He’s been in six world title fights and in terms of experience alone he’s levels above Benn.

Benn’s last four fights have gone the full distance and he hasn’t stopped an opponent since 2022, dating back to before his suspension. Prograis has never been stopped and there is a temptation to back the fight to go all the way at 11-4 but the more prudent play on over 6.5 rounds in this ten-round affair looks excellent value at 11-10.

There are questions as to whether Prograis can handle the step up in weight at the age of 37, but it may not be straightforward for Benn either as he is coming back down to 150lb for this one after bulking up for his pair of battles with Eubank Jr.

Jeamie Tshikeva vs Richard Riakporhe prediction

Further down the card, Richard Riakporhe should be able to take the British heavyweight title away from Jeamie ‘TKV’ Tshikeva in empathic fashion.

TKV edged out Frazer Clarke in a slugfest to win the belt but Riakporhe is a quicker and more athletic fighter. The former cruiserweight world title challenger has two stoppages in as many bouts since stepping up to boxing’s blue riband division and both of those wins have come inside the opening four rounds.

TKV has a 9-2 record and both of his losses have come inside the distance, and Riakporhe has the power and accuracy to win without needing the judges.

Clarke also features on the undercard in what feels like a last-chance encounter for Big Fraze after defeats to Fabio Wardley and TKV. The 2020 Olympic medallist faces Justis Huni in what looks a bit of a mismatch.

Huni was on course to beat Wardley via a wide margin before he was sensationally stopped by the now WBO world champion, and he should have little trouble in taking out Clarke, but that is reflected in the prices.

Visit our Boxing Tips page for the best bets for all the big fights

Read more on Fury vs Makhmudov:

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov: Best bets as the Gypsy King returns to the ring

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov: date, start time, ring-walk time, betting odds, how to watch

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