Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois predictions, odds and boxing betting tips: Triple D's power could be key

Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, May 9

Starts 7pm; Main-event ring walk from 10.30pm

Venue Manchester Arena

TV DAZN

Best bets

Daniel Dubois

4pts 11-10 bet365

Daniel Dubois to win by stoppage

1pt 9-5 Betfair, Power

Gavin Gwynne

1pt 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

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Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois prediction

Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois clash in an all-British heavyweight WBO world title contest in Manchester and while unbeaten champion Wardley is favourite with most firms, that looks to be the wrong way round.

Wardley was elevated to the position after Oleksandr Usyk opted not to meet his mandatory obligations.

The Suffolk slugger has recorded victories over Joseph Parker, Justis Huni and Frazer Clarke, which look good on paper, but they also raise some questions about the Ipswich fighter’s ability to mix it at the top level.

Huni was dominating Wardley, and had a clear advantage, before a tenth-round knockout shot got the 31-year-old out of trouble.

Clarke was stopped in a round by the Suffolk man in their rematch, but Big Fraze had previously taken Wardley the distance in a drawn contest and Clarke is nowhere near world level.

Wardley is unbeaten, whereas Dubois has three defeats on his record, but perhaps that is skewing the betting a little too much.

Dynamite's most recent reversals have come against the elite former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight king Usyk.

Triple D was hampered by a fractured eye socket in a loss to Joe Joyce in 2020 and the form of victories over Anthony Joshua and Filip Hrgovic rates more strongly than what Wardley can offer.

There is no reason to think the former IBF big-hitting champion is past his best and the 28-year-old will offer a challenge Wardley is yet to face.

Wardley has beaten good boxers in Parker and Huni, but that duo do not have the punch power which has seen Dubois win 21 of his 22 bouts by stoppage.

The Ipswich man lacks the defensive abilities and head movement to stay out of the way of Triple D’s jab and the Londoner can unload big combos following a strong lead.

Wardley is durable, tough and well-conditioned, but he’s likely to be an easy target for Dubois to hit and that spells trouble for the champion.

The Greenwich man is 11-10 to become a two-time world champion in Manchester and he should be clear favourite.

Gavin Gwynne celebrates becoming European champion Credit: Getty Images

On the undercard, Bradley Rae is likely to beat Liam Cameron and David Morrell can stop Zak Chelli, but Gavin Gwynne is the pick of the prices.

The Welshman doesn’t have the unblemished record of Khaleel Majid but the 36-year-old is a tough and experienced performer, who has mixed it with world champions.

Gwynne produced an excellent display to draw with the highly-rated Cameron Vuong last time out and the overall record of the former European champion is stronger than Majid’s.

The Bolton boxer has won all of his 16 professional bouts, but they have all been low-key contests and the 28-year-old hasn’t exactly dazzled in his performances.

Majid was pretty fortunate to beat David Ryan in November and that followed another closely-fought bout against Alex Murphy.

There’s little power from the Bolton super-lightweight and Gwynne is worth backing to win a ten-round battle.

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