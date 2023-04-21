Davis v Garcia predictions and boxing betting tips: Garcia the value in battle of big hitters

Where to watch Garcia v Davis

DAZN, 2am Sunday

Best bets

Ryan Garcia to win

2pts 11-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Garcia to win by KO, TKO or Disqualification

1pt 7-2 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Davis v Garcia odds

Gervonta Davis 2-5

Ryan Garcia 11-5

Draw 20-1

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Davis v Garcia predictions

Knockout specialists Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia square off in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning in a fight aptly billed with the tagline ‘It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This’.

There are no titles on the line in this catchweight contest but that hardly matters. Both men are risking their unbeaten records and the bout has all the ingredients to be an incredible showdown.

Davis has 28 wins (26 KOs) on his CV while Garcia has won 19 of his 23 bouts inside the distance.

There are so many variables that the fight really could go either way, although bookmakers make Davis a heavy favourite to oblige.

Can Garcia handle Davis’s high-pressure style and power? Can Davis cope with a significant height and reach disadvantage as well as finding a way to counteract Garcia’s hand speed? Neither man has ever really faced a test like this before.

Despite what the layers think, this looks like a 50-50 match-up and as such it makes sense to support the underdog. But it isn't just Garcia's price that makes him an appealing punt.

The LA native has used his size to nullify the threat of smaller opponents in the past and there is a chance he could do the same to Davis.

The favourite likes to push forward but he has been a slow starter in the past and has been caught with shots against fighters who don’t boast the same speed, accuracy and power as Garcia.

Garcia was knocked down by Luke Campbell two years ago before getting up to win in the seventh round, and that has been mentioned in the build-up to Saturday’s showpiece as it is the closest either man has come to being beaten.

That does raise a few questions as to whether or not Davis may have too much power for Garcia, but that will matter only if he can find a way to unload those big shots. And given Garcia has height and reach on his side, it may be hard for the three-weight world champion to create the right kind of openings.

There is enough juice in Garcia's price to back him to win the fight by any method, but it is also worth considering a KO, TKO or disqualification win for the former WBC interim lightweight champion given his impressive knockout record.

Follow us on Twitter