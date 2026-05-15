Dave Allen vs Filip Hrgovic predictions, odds and boxing betting tips: Hrgovic a bridge too far for White Rhino

Dave Allen vs Filip Hrgovic date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, May 16

Starts 7pm; Main-event ring walk from 9.30pm

Venue Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster

TV DAZN

Best bets for Dave Allen vs Filip Hrgovic

Filip Hrgovic to win in rounds six to ten

2pts 5-2 Hills

Michael Gomez Jr vs Lee McGregor not to go the distance

2pts 11-10 bet365, Paddy Power

Dave Allen vs Filip Hrgovic prediction

Dave Allen faces the biggest test of his career on Saturday night in a huge hometown fight against Filip Hrgovic at the Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster.

Allen, hugely popular with his fans, goes into the bout as a significant underdog at a general 5-1 but he has a few tools that could trouble Hrgovic in an intriguing clash of styles.

The White Rhino does his best work at close range and is incredibly durable – as he demonstrated by going the full distance in defeat to knockout artist Arslanbek Makhmudov last year.

Hrgovic, meanwhile, is more refined technically and will look to control the distance.

However, Hrgovic looks capable of doing what Makhmudov was unable to by forcing a stoppage in the latter stages in this ten-round affair.

Allen doesn’t make himself a hard target to hit and a lack of head movement is likely to be a real issue against El Animal’s reliable, accurate and powerful jab.

Allen weathered the storm of Makhmudov’s punching power but Hrgovic, who has clear height and reach advantages, should be able to work behind that jab to break Allen down and secure a late stoppage.

On the undercard there is another interesting clash of styles as volume puncher Michael Gomez Jr takes on heavy hitter Lightning Lee McGregor.

Gomez Jr is the favourite but this looks close to a 50-50 fight and the best angle could be backing the fight not to go the full distance.

Gomez Jr has a modest stoppage rate but has improved his finishing ability recently and his last three fights have all ended early (W2, L1).

Scotland’s McGregor possesses impressive power with 11 stoppages in 16 wins and one of his two defeats has been by knockout.

It could be a case of Gomez Jr overwhelming McGregor and forcing a stoppage, or the Scot landing one clean hit that ends the contest.

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