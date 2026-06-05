Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:15 EpsomHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:15 EpsomHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Boxing

Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki predictions, odds and boxing betting tips: South-coast showdown heading for an early finish

Free boxing tips, best bets and analysis for the ten-round cruiserweight clash between Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki at the Bournemouth International Centre

Chris Billam-Smith (left) in action against Brandon Glanton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Chris Billam-Smith (left) in action against Brandon Glanton at Tottenham Hotspur StadiumCredit: Getty Images

Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki date, start time & TV info 

Date Saturday, June 6
Starts 7pm; Main-event ring walk from 10pm
Venue Bournemouth International Centre
TV Sky Sports Main Event & Action

Best bets for Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki

Chris Billam-Smith v Ryan Rozicki not to go the distance
1pt 6-4 Hills

Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki prediction

It’s a big fight night on Saturday with Josh Padley making the first defence of his European super-featherweight title against Aqib Fiaz in Sheffield while Chris Billam-Smith and Ryan Rozicki’s cruiserweight clash headlines Zuffa Boxing’s inaugural UK card in Bournemouth. 

The Gentleman, as Billam-Smith is known, returns to the scene of his greatest triumph having captured the WBO cruiserweight title when beating Lawrence Okolie in front of a home Bournemouth crowd three years ago. 

That is his standout piece of form but Billam-Smith also made good defences of his cruiserweight crown against Mateusz Masternak and Richard Riakporhe. 

However, he absorbed a lot of punishment when losing his strap to Gilberto Ramirez two years ago. The 35-year-old has fought only once since that loss and how much he has left in the tank has to be a concern.

Billam-Smith has been cut over the left eye in each of his previous two bouts and that is another worry for short-price punters. 

Rozicki hasn’t got the record to match the south-coast boxer and the Canadian will be fighting outside his homeland for the first time. However, the 31-year-old could be fresher and he can really bang.

There’s a chance that Rozicki’s power could cause Billam-Smith issues, but this could also be a bout where a peak Gentleman completely outclasses the Bruiser. 

Either way, bets on the contest not going the distance would win, and 6-4 about the bout not going the full ten rounds looks a big price. 

Read this next:

 England vs New Zealand predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder 

Bolivia vs Scotland predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder 

International friendlies: Expert predictions for Saturday's matches 

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Racing Post Sport

Published on inBoxing

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBoxing
more inBoxing