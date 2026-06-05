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Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki predictions, odds and boxing betting tips: South-coast showdown heading for an early finish
Free boxing tips, best bets and analysis for the ten-round cruiserweight clash between Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki at the Bournemouth International Centre
Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki date, start time & TV info
Date Saturday, June 6
Starts 7pm; Main-event ring walk from 10pm
Venue Bournemouth International Centre
TV Sky Sports Main Event & Action
Best bets for Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki
Chris Billam-Smith v Ryan Rozicki not to go the distance
1pt 6-4 Hills
Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki prediction
It’s a big fight night on Saturday with Josh Padley making the first defence of his European super-featherweight title against Aqib Fiaz in Sheffield while Chris Billam-Smith and Ryan Rozicki’s cruiserweight clash headlines Zuffa Boxing’s inaugural UK card in Bournemouth.
The Gentleman, as Billam-Smith is known, returns to the scene of his greatest triumph having captured the WBO cruiserweight title when beating Lawrence Okolie in front of a home Bournemouth crowd three years ago.
That is his standout piece of form but Billam-Smith also made good defences of his cruiserweight crown against Mateusz Masternak and Richard Riakporhe.
However, he absorbed a lot of punishment when losing his strap to Gilberto Ramirez two years ago. The 35-year-old has fought only once since that loss and how much he has left in the tank has to be a concern.
Billam-Smith has been cut over the left eye in each of his previous two bouts and that is another worry for short-price punters.
Rozicki hasn’t got the record to match the south-coast boxer and the Canadian will be fighting outside his homeland for the first time. However, the 31-year-old could be fresher and he can really bang.
There’s a chance that Rozicki’s power could cause Billam-Smith issues, but this could also be a bout where a peak Gentleman completely outclasses the Bruiser.
Either way, bets on the contest not going the distance would win, and 6-4 about the bout not going the full ten rounds looks a big price.
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