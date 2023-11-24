Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor 2 predictions & boxing betting tips plus £40 in free bets

Where to watch Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor

You can watch Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor on DAZN, from 10pm on Saturday night

Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor prediction & best bet

Cameron to win via decision or technical decision

3pts 4-5 BoyleSports, bet365

Cameron to win via unanimous decision

1pt 6-4 bet365

Bet on Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor betting odds

Chantelle Cameron 4-7

Katie Taylor 8-5

Draw 14-1

Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor preview

Katie Taylor gets the chance for immediate revenge this weekend as she takes on Chantelle Cameron in a rematch for the undisputed lightweight championship in Dublin.

The first bout took place in May as Taylor stepped up from lightweight in a bid to become a two-weight undisputed champion. It was the 37-year-old’s first professional outing in her home country and she went into the fight as the clear favourite, but Cameron produced an upset and claimed a victory on points, inflicting a first defeat on Taylor.

Cameron’s win was by majority decision with two judges scoring the fight in her favour and one scoring a draw, but it was a one-sided contest and the Northampton native should probably have won unanimously.

Taylor is one of the legends of modern boxing but at 37 she is also now in the twilight of her career. The Irish star fought well in May, but it wasn’t enough against the younger Cameron and the most likely outcome here is a repeat result.

Il Capo, 32, doesn’t boast a huge amount of power and has won only one of her last eight fights inside the distance, but she can outwork and outland Taylor over the ten rounds again and claim another convincing decision win.

A Cameron points win looks a strong play here at 4-5, or take a chance on a unanimous decision victory for the defending champion at 6-4 if you’re feeling a little bolder.

Make the most of your £40 Paddy Power free bet: all of our Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor 2 tips

With Paddy Power giving away £40 in boxing free bets, you might feel spoilt for choice. Here are some betting tips for Cameron v Taylor 2 that you may want to consider:

Cameron to win via points or decision at 8-11 with Paddy Power

*Note that these odds are subject to change

Grab a £40 Paddy Power free bet on Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the Cameron v Taylor fight.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Cameron v Taylor. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days SMS verification required Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded. Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.