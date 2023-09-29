Canelo Alvarez v Jermell Charlo predictions and boxing betting tips: Vegas battle could be shorter than the odds suggest

Where to watch Canelo v Charlo

DAZN, from 3am Saturday night

Best bets

Under 7.5 rounds

1pt 4-1 bet365

Canelo v Charlo odds

S Alvarez 3-10

J Charlo 10-3

Draw 18-1

Canelo v Charlo predictions

Saul Alvarez puts his four super-middleweight titles on the line against the undisputed light-middleweight king Jermell Charlo in the early hours of Sunday morning and it could pay to take a big-priced punt in Las Vegas.

There is no doubting the boxing skills and ability of Charlo and the 33-year-old is well coached by the excellent Derrick James. However, Iron Man takes a huge step up to 168lbs from the light-middleweight division and that could prove pivotal.

Speed and movement have caused Canelo problems in the past. Amir Khan, Billy Joe Saunders and most recently Caleb Plant have all had moments of success against the Mexican, but those three former world champions were all eventually stopped by the Guadalajara man, who could finish this with his 40th career stoppage.

Charlo isn’t going to make himself an easy target but the American comes with the ambition and aggression of an undisputed champion and gambling against his heavy-hitting opponent is a dangerous game.

It’s 4-1 that the fight doesn’t go to the eighth round and that looks a value bet.

