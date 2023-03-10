Boxing predictions and betting tips including Davies Jr v Foley and Cullen v Pacheco

Where to watch

Pacheco v Cullen

DAZN, 7pm Saturday

Yoka v Takam

Sky Sports Action, from 7.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Davies Jr v Foley to go the distance

2pts 4-6 general

Foley

1pt 7-2 general

Cullen v Pacheco over 4.5 rounds

4pts 8-11 Hills

Weekend boxing predictions

There’s some cracking action for boxing fans to get stuck into this weekend headlined by the heavyweight clash between Tony Yoka and Carlos Takam.

Yoka had looked one of the rising stars of the heavy-hitting division, but his progress was halted by a crushing defeat to Martin Bakole last year. Takam would be more than capable of upsetting the Frenchman on his best form but the 42-year-old has plenty of miles on the clock.

Dan Azeez bids to continue climbing the 175lbs ranks when taking on Thomas Faure and there are a couple of intriguing clashes at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

Robbie Davies Jr is 1-5 to see off Darragh Foley on home soil but he looks far too short, even though the Merseyside man is a good performer and was a gritty winner against Javier Molina last time out.

Davies had previously been beaten by Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, Michal Syrowatka and Lewis Ritson and the 33-year-old has looked vulnerable on many occasions. Ritson has subsequently been dismantled by Ohara Davies, and while Foley doesn’t carry a great deal of punch power, the Australia-based Dubliner has some decent wins on his card and he may prove more of a problem than the prices suggest.

Jack Cullen is a fighter who packs plenty of punch but is a 13-1 underdog when taking on hot prospect Diego Pacheco.

The Bolton boxer showed he can upset the odds when shocking highly rated John Docherty and that was followed by a good win over Avni Yildirim. Cullen has been beaten by Felix Cash and Kevin Sadjo, but Cash looks a world-level performer and Sadjo is unbeaten in 19 professional fights. Pacheco may be the real deal, but the Californian’s form amounts to very little and the 8-11 on offer about the fight going over 4.5 rounds looks a knockout bet.

