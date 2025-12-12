- More
Badou Jack vs Norair Mikaeljan predictions: Mikaeljan set for revenge
Badou Jack defends his WBC cruiserweight crown against Norair Mikaeljan. Get fight details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for Saturday's clash
Badou Jack vs Norair Mikaeljan date, start time & TV info
Date Sunday, December 14
Starts 4am (Saturday night)
Main event ring-walk 3.45am
Venue Ace Mission Studios, Los Angeles
TV Amazon Prime PPV
Best bet
Norair Mikaeljan
1pt 4-6 Boyles, Coral, Lads
Badou Jack vs Norair Mikaeljan preview
Badou Jack returns to action when he defends his WBC cruiserweight crown against Norair Mikaeljan in Los Angeles.
The bout marks a rematch of their closely fought May contest, in which Jack was awarded a majority-decision success.
While the Ripper won on that occasion, Mikaeljan appeared hard done by, and things may be a little different this time around.
Mikaeljan outworked and outlanded the Swede in Riyadh and there are reasons to think the Armenian can improve on that effort.
The 35-year-old stepped in on just three weeks notice after an injury to Ryan Rozicki, and his preparation should be better ahead of the second tussle.
Jack is well into the veteran stage of his career at the age of 42, and there has to be doubts as to how much he has left to give.
He was still able to perform at a pretty good level in Riyadh, but another seven months have ticked on and time is not on Jack’s side.
At 4-6, there is enough juice in the price to back Mikaeljan to gain revenge in Los Angeles.
'He has no business being in a ring with Joshua, let alone as a 6-1 shot' — Gareth Freeman is pulling no punches
Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul betting odds: AJ 1-10 after December date set
