Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga predictions, odds and boxing betting tips: AJ should power his way past limited rival

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, July 25

Starts 6pm; Main-event ring walk from 11pm

Venue Jeddah Superdome

TV DAZN pay-per-view

Anthony Joshua is on course to meet Tyson Fury in a long-awaited British heavyweight duel this year, but first the Watford fighter heads to Saudi Arabia to take on unheralded Albanian Kristian Prenga.

This is very much viewed as a warm-up bout for Joshua, who is long odds-on to triumph, but he's suffered shock defeats before and will be eager not to make the same mistake this time.

Best bets

Under 3.5 rounds

1pt 5-6 bet365

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Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga odds

Here are bet365's latest odds for Joshua vs Prenga:

Market Odds Joshua to win 1-20 Joshua to win via KO, TKO or DQ 1-8 Joshua to win by decision 15-2 Prenga to win 9-1 Prenga to win via KO, TKO or DQ

12-1 Prenga to win by decision

28-1 Draw 33-1

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga prediction

The heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury that fight fans have been waiting for is on the cards for the end of the year and AJ begins his preparation for that all-British contest with a clash against Kristian Prenga.

Joshua has lit up the heavyweight division for many years but the Watford fighter would have plenty to prove if he does get in the ring with Fury.

AJ was shocked and dropped by Andy Ruiz in 2019 while the British boxer has twice been comfortably beaten by the outstanding Oleksandr Usyk and he was knocked down four times before losing to Daniel Dubois in 2024.

On top of his efforts in the ring, Joshua has been involved in a serious car accident and it’s difficult to think that the 36-year-old has much left to give at the top of the sport.

However, the AJ won’t have to be anywhere near the peak which saw him become a two-time unified heavyweight champion against Prenga on Saturday night.

The Albanian fighter has a 20-1 record, and all 20 of his victories have come by stoppage. However, all of those were extremely low-level contests and the 35-year-old faces undoubtedly the toughest test of his career in this showdown.

The New Jersey-based boxer doesn’t have the footwork, movement or physical attributes to stay out of the way of Joshua. Prenga’s come-forward and upright approach is tailor-made for AJ and the Albanian will not be a difficult target to hit.

For all of the doubts over Joshua's future plans, the British boxer has been able to knock out Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou in the last three years and those fighters would start as favourite against Prenga.

The pedestrian pace and ponderous punches of Helenius and Wallin allowed AJ to land almost at will, and for all that the 36-year-old may not be the force of old, there is still plenty of power to be unleashed.

Prenga is a big man who carries his own power and is likely to see a knockout victory as his best avenue to a shock success.

However, any ambition from the Albanian is likely to leave him wide open to attack from a former two-time unified heavyweight king and Prenga has never been hit by a puncher of AJ’s class and power.

There is no value in offers of 1-40 about Joshua winning the contest or the 1-8 on a knockout success, but playing under 3.5 rounds at 5-6 may provide a path to profit.

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