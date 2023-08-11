Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius predictions and boxing betting tips: Joshua ready to make a statement

Where to watch Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius

DAZN, aprrox 10pm

Best bets for Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius

Anthony Joshua to win in rounds four to six

1pt 12-5 Ladbrokes

Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius odds

Anthony Joshua 1-16

Robert Helenius 9-1

Draw 25-1

Odds correct at time of writing

Remember, gambling should always be a form of entertainment, not a problem. Be aware of the risks associated with gambling, and take steps to minimise them. If you need help or advice, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of sport and horseracing.