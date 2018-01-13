Bournemouth capable of giving Arsenal big problems

Premier League

Arsenal's away woes are well documented and the travel-sick Gunners look a risky proposition as odds-on favourites for a tricky test at improving Bournemouth.

Only three times in 11 Premier League trips this term have Arsenal tasted success on the road and there have been too many disappointing results for the north Londoners to be considered good things at Dean Court.

Arsenal have won as often as Newcastle and recorded half as many victories as any other big-six outfit, which explains why the Gunners are likely to miss out on a Champions League qualification spot.

And it's not just the results. Arsenal's performances have generally been poor away from the Emirates where most opposition teams go right for their defensive weak spot.

A 2-1 defeat at Watford, a 1-0 loss at Stoke, as well as dropped points at West Ham, West Brom and Southampton point towards, at the very least, an uncomfortable ride for Arsene Wenger's side who have played twice since Bournemouth were last in action.

Those games - both away cup ties - saw Arsenal knocked out of the FA Cup in a 4-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest before a battling 0-0 draw at Chelsea which may well have taken a toll in terms of energy as Wenger sent out most of his first-team players on Wednesday.

Alexis Sanchez was one of those left on the bench and his participation can't be guaranteed given the Gunners' best player wants to leave the club.

Their second best player, Mesut Ozil, is no better than a 50-50 chance to recover from a knee problem according to Wenger, and comeback kid Jack Wilshere is not a confirmed participant against his former club due to an ankle twist at Chelsea.

Top goalscorer Alexandre Lacazette has gone eight matches without finding the net, defensive organiser Laurent Koscielny remains sidelined and Bournemouth must fancy their chances of upsetting the odds despite losing all seven Premier League matches against the big six this season.

The Cherries were awful at the start of the campaign but performances have definitely picked up and they deserved more than five points from the last three Premier League fixtures against West Ham, Everton and Brighton.

The shots on target count was 25-12 in Bournemouth's favour across that 270 minutes and they were the dominant team at Old Trafford last month, forcing seven shots on target to Manchester United's two, but still lost 1-0.

Defensively, Bournemouth will always give opponents chances because of their willingness to play on the front foot but getting after Arsenal could be the best way of collecting points.

Recommendation

Bournemouth or draw double chance

1pt 19-17 188Bet

Team news

Bournemouth

Jermain Defoe and Tyrone Mings are injured, while Josh King and Junior Stanislas need fitness tests.

Arsenal

Jack Wilshere and Mesut Ozil are doubts, but Aaron Ramsey returns. Nacho Monreal, Laurent Koscielny, Olivier Giroud and Sead Kolasinac are out.

Key stat

Arsenal have failed to score more than once in nine of their 11 away Premier League games this season.

