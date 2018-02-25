Racing Post Home
Football Dortmund v Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund can see off Augsburg with minimum fuss

Visitors pose little threat on the road

Christian Pulisic goes close for Dortmund against Atalanta
Christian Pulisic goes close for Dortmund against Atalanta
Getty
1 of 1
By Aaron Ashley

Bundesliga
BT Sport 1, 7.30pm Monday

Borussia Dortmund have tightened up defensively and Peter Stoger’s men can claim a third straight league clean sheet with victory over Augsburg.

The visitors were poor in a 1-0 home defeat to struggling Stuttgart last week - they registered just two shots on target - and have failed to notch in recent league trips to Borussia Monchengladbach and Leipzig.

Recommendation
Dortmund to win to nil
1pt 8-5 bet365, Coral

Bundesliga standings

Key stat
Augsburg have won just one of their last six away league matches.

