Borussia Dortmund can see off Augsburg with minimum fuss

Christian Pulisic goes close for Dortmund against Atalanta

Bundesliga

BT Sport 1, 7.30pm Monday

Borussia Dortmund have tightened up defensively and Peter Stoger’s men can claim a third straight league clean sheet with victory over Augsburg.



The visitors were poor in a 1-0 home defeat to struggling Stuttgart last week - they registered just two shots on target - and have failed to notch in recent league trips to Borussia Monchengladbach and Leipzig.

Recommendation

Dortmund to win to nil

1pt 8-5 bet365, Coral

Bet on this match at Soccerbase.com

Bundesliga standings

Key stat

Augsburg have won just one of their last six away league matches.

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport