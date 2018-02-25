Borussia Dortmund can see off Augsburg with minimum fuss
Visitors pose little threat on the road
Bundesliga
BT Sport 1, 7.30pm Monday
Borussia Dortmund have tightened up defensively and Peter Stoger’s men can claim a third straight league clean sheet with victory over Augsburg.
The visitors were poor in a 1-0 home defeat to struggling Stuttgart last week - they registered just two shots on target - and have failed to notch in recent league trips to Borussia Monchengladbach and Leipzig.
Recommendation
Dortmund to win to nil
1pt 8-5 bet365, Coral
Key stat
Augsburg have won just one of their last six away league matches.
