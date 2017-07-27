Bohemians unlikely to get a change of luck from Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock v Bohemians

Premier Sports, 8pm Friday

Shamrock Rovers look likely to heighten Bohemians' relegation fears by beating them in the big League of Ireland game at Tallaght.

Rovers have beaten Bohs in both of their league matches and their victory over Dundalk last Sunday illustrated the progress they have made, whereas Bohs have struggled a little for goals recently.

Rovers have far greater resources and are well on track to ensure European football again next season, but they look no more than a fair price and Bohs are capable of giving them a game.

Galway could cause a major surprise at Cork on Friday, even if the odds reflect the tall order. Seven goals in two games is unusual for Galway, who face Cork at a favourable time.

The departures of Sean Maguire and Kevin O'Connor mean changes to the team, while the league looks won, and Galway are high on confidence. They are the only side who have got a positive result against the City in the league this term.

Bray Wanderers' official statement on Thursday regarding their future was comical and it is no surprise that Finn Harps have been backed to beat them at the Carlisle Grounds, with Harps having so much to play for.

Take a chance that Bray throw in the towel by backing Harps giving up one and two goals on the handicap. There is no doubting the hunger of the visiting side, who have had an excellent season.

St Patrick's have been backed in to 3-5 to win in Drogheda. They are fancied to do the job, but there is probably not much value left now the bigger prices have been taken. Drogs look doomed to the drop.

Sligo Rovers need points but are unlikely to get them against Dundalk on Saturday, while Derry are a strong fancy to beat Limerick on Sunday. The Shannonsiders are in some trouble and may try out some younger players.

Recommendations

Galway draw no bet

1pt 9-1 bet365

Finn Harps -1 on handicap

1pt 8-1 general

Finn Harps -2 on handicap

0.5pt 28-1 Coral

Derry

3pts 4-5 general



