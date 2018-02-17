Big guns kept apart in FA Cup quarter-final draw

Manchester United beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 to set up an FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton & Hove Albion

The top four in the FA Cup betting were all kept apart in the quarter-final draw, and it could be advantage Manchester with United and City drawn to play at home.

Quadruple-chasing Manchester City have to get past Wigan in their fifth-round tie on Monday but they are 7-4 favourites to lift the trophy.

Victory over the Latics will set them up for a home clash with Southampton in the last eight, while United, second favourites at 4-1, will face Brighton in a repeat of the 1983 final.

Tottenham, who visit Rochdale on Sunday afternoon, are 9-2. The winners will travel to either Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea, who played out a goalless draw on Saturday.

Chelsea are 5-1 shots as they face a tricky trip to Leicester, who are 14-1.

Rochdale v Tottenham preview

Man Utd booked their passage to the last eight with a 2-0 victory at Huddersfield while Brighton beat Sky Bet League Two Coventry 3-1 and West Brom’s troubles continued with a 2-1 home defeat to Southampton.

Baggies boss Alan Pardew is 6-4 with Betfair to be the next top-flight boss to leave his position.

FA Cup quarter-final draw: Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea v Rochdale or Tottenham, Man Utd v Brighton, Leicester v Chelsea, Wigan or Man City v Southampton. Ties to be played Match 16-19, no replays.

