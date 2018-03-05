Besiktas are used to upsetting the odds

Manager

Senol Gunes.

How they qualified

The 8-1 outsiders went unbeaten to top a section which included Monaco, Leipzig and Porto in some style.

Results and fixtures

Turkish Super Lig standings

Transfer action

Top scorer Cenk Tosun, who notched four goals in the Champions League as well as scoring eight times in the league, was sold to Everton in a surprise transfer. Much-travelled Vagner Love and MLS forward Cyle Larin will attempt to fill Tosun's boots, while defender Domagoj Vida has arrived from Dynamo Kiev.

Last-16 first leg

Bayern Munich 5 Besiktas 0

Bayern put the tie to bed in a one-sided first leg with Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller bagging two goals each.

Prospects

They have pulled off shocks already in this season's Champions League but are unlikely to get past Bayern in the last 16.

