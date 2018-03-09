Racing Post Home
Europe Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen look too lively for plummeting Foals

Monchengladbach have won one game in six

Lucas Alario and Wendell celebrate a Bayer Leverkusen goal against Wolfsburg
Lucas Alario and Wendell celebrate a Bayer Leverkusen goal against Wolfsburg
Getty Images
1 of 1
By Steve Davies

Leverkusen v Gladbach 
BT Sport 2, 5.30pm Saturday

Bayer Leverkusen have lost their last two home games but can end that streak against out-of-form Monchengladbach.

The Foals have plummeted out of Champions League reckoning in the Bundesliga courtesy of one win in six and letting a two-goal lead slip against Bremen last weekend has to hurt. Leverkusen can complete the double having won 5-1 at Monchengladbach in October.

Recommendation
Bayer Leverkusen
2pts 3-4 188Bet

Key stat
Six of Gladbach's last seven games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Bundesliga standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

 

Today's top sports betting stories 

