Bayer Leverkusen look too lively for plummeting Foals
Monchengladbach have won one game in six
Leverkusen v Gladbach
BT Sport 2, 5.30pm Saturday
Bayer Leverkusen have lost their last two home games but can end that streak against out-of-form Monchengladbach.
The Foals have plummeted out of Champions League reckoning in the Bundesliga courtesy of one win in six and letting a two-goal lead slip against Bremen last weekend has to hurt. Leverkusen can complete the double having won 5-1 at Monchengladbach in October.
Recommendation
Bayer Leverkusen
2pts 3-4 188Bet
Key stat
Six of Gladbach's last seven games have produced under 2.5 goals.
