Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Sport

Bath v Gloucester predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: headline

Free rugby union tips, best bets and analysis for Bath v Gloucester at the Recreation Ground in the Gallagher Premiership on Sunday

Finn Russell returns at fly-half for Bath
Finn Russell returns at fly-half for BathCredit: Bob Bradford - CameraSport

Where to watch Bath v Gloucester

TNT Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Bath -10
1pt 10-11 general

Image link

Bath v Gloucester predictions

After winning their first two matches of the season, Gloucester are on a run of eight straight defeats including a 45-27 reverse at home to Bath.

Things have been closer in their last two outings - a 31-29 defeat at home to Northampton and 32-26 loss at Harlequins - but they were second best by some distance last week at Quins and look set to be on the back foot against a strong Bath side on Sunday.

Bath hit top spot in the table over Christmas, and although they fell to defeat at Leicester in their most recent fixture, a host of star names were rested for that match and return for this home game.

Ben Spencer and the outstanding Finn Russell resume their half-back partnership refreshed by a week off, and a dangerous Bath attack should have too much for the struggling Cherry & Whites.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Published on 6 January 2024inSport

Last updated 13:11, 6 January 2024

icon
more inSport
more inSport