Bath v Gloucester predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: headline

Where to watch Bath v Gloucester

TNT Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Bath -10

1pt 10-11 general

Bath v Gloucester predictions

After winning their first two matches of the season, Gloucester are on a run of eight straight defeats including a 45-27 reverse at home to Bath.

Things have been closer in their last two outings - a 31-29 defeat at home to Northampton and 32-26 loss at Harlequins - but they were second best by some distance last week at Quins and look set to be on the back foot against a strong Bath side on Sunday.

Bath hit top spot in the table over Christmas, and although they fell to defeat at Leicester in their most recent fixture, a host of star names were rested for that match and return for this home game.

Ben Spencer and the outstanding Finn Russell resume their half-back partnership refreshed by a week off, and a dangerous Bath attack should have too much for the struggling Cherry & Whites.

