Europe Bremen v Cologne

Basement-boys Cologne stand little chance at Bremen

Visitors vulnerable in defence

Max Kruse of Werder Bremen
Max Kruse of Werder Bremen
Martin Rose
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Bundesliga 
BT Sport 3, 7.30pm Monday

Cologne's mid-season revival seems to have run out of steam and their survival hopes could be further hit by a loss to Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion.

The basement boys have the worst defensive record in the division and look easy prey for Werder, who are unbeaten in eight at home.

Recommendation
Werder Bremen
1pt 5-6 general

Key stat
Cologne have not kept a clean sheet in their last six fixtures.

Bundesliga standings

