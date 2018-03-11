Basement-boys Cologne stand little chance at Bremen
Visitors vulnerable in defence
Bundesliga
BT Sport 3, 7.30pm Monday
Cologne's mid-season revival seems to have run out of steam and their survival hopes could be further hit by a loss to Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion.
The basement boys have the worst defensive record in the division and look easy prey for Werder, who are unbeaten in eight at home.
Recommendation
Werder Bremen
1pt 5-6 general
Key stat
Cologne have not kept a clean sheet in their last six fixtures.
