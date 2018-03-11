Basement-boys Cologne stand little chance at Bremen

Bundesliga

BT Sport 3, 7.30pm Monday

Cologne's mid-season revival seems to have run out of steam and their survival hopes could be further hit by a loss to Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion.

The basement boys have the worst defensive record in the division and look easy prey for Werder, who are unbeaten in eight at home.

Recommendation

Werder Bremen

1pt 5-6 general

Key stat

Cologne have not kept a clean sheet in their last six fixtures.

Bundesliga standings

